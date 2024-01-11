iValue partners with Veeam to bring data protection and ransomware recovery solutions to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan

iValue InfoSolutions is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Veeam® Software to provide businesses unparalleled access to robust, scalable, and innovative data protection solutions, ensuring the availability of critical data in an ever-evolving digital landscape in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan markets.

This partnership signifies a major milestone in the domain of data protection conjoining iValue’s expertise in delivering comprehensive IT solutions with Veeam’s comprehensive data backup, protection and recovery solutions. Through this partnership, iValue’s customers will benefit from Veeam’s industry-leading backup and recovery solutions, ensuring the utmost levels of data protection and availability. The collaboration intends to enable businesses to fortify their critical data assets against potential threats and disruptions. It will equip organisations with the tools to optimise their data protection strategies.

Mr. Ramesh Umashankar, Chief Executive Officer, International Business, iValue Group, said, “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Veeam. This collaboration is a critical step towards enabling and empowering our valued channel partners to promote Veeam solutions to their end customers across Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. iValue is committed to its purpose of being a top-tier technology enabler creating an efficient ecosystem for Veeam and our channel partners, while offering comprehensive solutions and services for a robust digital economy.”

Mr. Nadeem Husain, Vice President – Enterprise Business, iValue Group, said, “The partnership with Veeam is a strategic move that aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering best-of-breed solutions to our clients. Veeam’s reputation as a leader in data management complements our vision of providing cutting-edge technology to businesses in the Asia Pacific region. Together, we look forward to helping organisations enhance their data resilience and drive digital transformation.”

Commenting on this partnership Mr. Amarish Karnik, Director, Channel, Alliances and Cloud Partnerships, Veeam SAARC, said, “We are pleased to welcome iValue InfoSolutions, a leading Technology Services & Solutions Aggregator, as our distribution in the Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan markets. In an era of data vulnerability, its repercussions for businesses can continue to reverberate for a significant period. Our partnership with iValue is more than just a collaboration – it’s a shared commitment to empower organisations. We aim not only to help them recover from data protection challenges but to proactively bounce forward with resilience. iValue’s expertise and expansive network make them an ideal partner to facilitate Veeam’s business growth and smooth distribution of our cutting-edge data protection and ransomware recovery solutions in these crucial regions.”

He added, “Together with iValue, we’re on a journey to broaden our horizons and collectively enhance our ability to safeguard customers’ data in diverse digital-native business landscapes. Through this partnership customers will discover simple, flexible, and reliable data protection and ransomware recovery solutions tailor-made to the unique needs of their evolving businesses. This collaboration with iValue demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering not just solutions, but a resilient and comprehensive approach to cyber security.”

iValue’s consultative approach and market insights, in conjunction with Veeam’s cutting-edge solutions, will empower businesses to streamline operations, minimise downtime, and enhance overall data efficiency. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, iValue will capitalise on Veeam’s comprehensive portfolio to tailor solutions addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses in today’s digital landscape. This customization ensures that organisations can extract maximum value from their data protection investments. The collaboration aligns with the shared commitment of iValue and Veeam to deliver best-in-class solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly data-centric world.

This partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative journey aimed at revolutionising the data protection landscape in the SAARC. Veeam and iValue are confident that the combined strengths of their offerings will empower businesses to unlock new possibilities and achieve unparalleled success in the digital age.