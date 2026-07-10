From distributor to orchestrator: How Redington is rewiring itself for the AI economy

For decades, technology distribution was a relatively linear business: move hardware and software from vendor to reseller to customer, efficiently and at scale. That model is being redrawn. As enterprises assemble increasingly complex combinations of cloud, AI, cybersecurity, software, and infrastructure, the value once created by moving boxes is shifting toward the value created by making an ecosystem work together.

Redington’s answer has been to describe itself not as a distributor, but as a technology orchestrator — a company that builds the platforms, capabilities, and connective tissue that let providers, partners, and customers engage with new technology without friction. As Global CTO Deepak Puligadda frames it, the company’s underlying purpose — bridging the gap between innovation and adoption — hasn’t changed.

What has changed is the machinery used to deliver on it: digital platforms, AI-led marketplaces, and enablement programs replacing purely transactional distribution.

This is not a rebrand so much as a structural bet: that the winners in the next phase of enterprise technology won’t be the companies with the broadest catalog, but the ones that can remove complexity from discovery, procurement, deployment, and management.

Three platforms doing the heavy lifting

Redington’s orchestration strategy currently runs through three connected initiatives:

CloudQuarks functions as a unified digital storefront for cloud, letting partners discover, procure, manage, and optimize solutions across hyperscalers and technology providers in one place. Its scope extends well beyond transactions — subscription management, automated provisioning, billing, renewals, consumption analytics, and cost visibility are all built in, giving partners a more efficient way to run their cloud business. As AI workloads scale, CloudQuarks is also being positioned as a gateway to AI-ready infrastructure.

The Redington AI Exchange is the company’s marketplace for AI solutions, designed to bring AI startups, established technology providers, channel partners, and end customers onto common ground. The goal is to compress the distance between an AI capability existing and a customer actually being able to buy, integrate, and use it.

AI Centres of Excellence, now live across multiple regions, are built to close what Puligadda identifies as the biggest gap in enterprise AI today — not a shortage of solutions, but a shortage of clarity on which use cases matter and how to validate them. The CoEs function as spaces for prototyping, live experience, and solution validation, paired with Redington Academy, which handles partner and internal skill-building.

Together, these three pieces form a deliberate stack: a marketplace to source AI solutions, a commerce platform to procure and manage the underlying cloud infrastructure, and a physical/experiential layer to validate and build confidence before deployment.

The real bottleneck in enterprise AI isn’t the technology

One of the more striking observations from the conversation is where Redington locates the friction in enterprise AI adoption. It is not, in Puligadda’s view, a scarcity of AI solutions. Organisations today are not short on options — they are short on the judgment and capability to use them well: identifying the right use cases, integrating AI into existing workflows, building internal skills, and scaling deployments responsibly.

That reframing has strategic implications. It suggests the differentiated value in enterprise AI is shifting away from access to models and tools — which is increasingly commoditized — and toward the services layer that helps organisations translate access into outcomes: use-case discovery, validation, integration, and change management. This is consistent with a broader pattern being observed across the technology ecosystem, where value migrates from provisioning technology to operationalizing it.

What “success” looks like — and what it deliberately avoids

Asked to define success for the transformation, Puligadda resists tying it to any single platform or metric. Instead, the measure is the company’s ability to keep moving technology “from innovation to adoption at scale” — a framing that treats orchestration as an ongoing capability rather than a destination to be reached and declared complete.

This has a useful implication for how the broader industry should read distributor transformation stories: the platforms (CloudQuarks, the AI Exchange, the CoEs) are instruments, not the strategy itself. The strategy is durable ecosystem relevance — staying the layer that providers, partners, and customers all choose to route through, even as the underlying technologies change every 18 months.

The next five years: betting on flexibility over prediction

Perhaps the most candid moment in the conversation comes when Puligadda is asked which emerging technologies will matter most over a five-year horizon. Rather than naming a single winner, he argues the honest answer is that the horizon is genuinely hard to call, given the pace of change, shifting regulation, security pressures, and social impact all moving simultaneously.

His conclusion: the more durable strategic asset isn’t picking the right technology, it’s building architectural flexibility — modular systems, vendor-agnostic stacks, and teams capable of pivoting as conditions shift. If forced to name specific areas worth watching, he points to AI at the edge, cybersecurity, and cloud — three domains he sees as tightly interconnected and foundational to whatever comes next.

Redington’s repositioning offers a useful case study in how intermediary businesses — distributors, marketplaces, channel players — are responding to AI-driven disruption of their traditional role. Rather than compete on catalog breadth or price, the company is trying to own the orchestration layer: the platforms, enablement programs, and ecosystem relationships that reduce the friction of adoption for everyone else in the value chain.