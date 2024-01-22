Express Computer

LLMs will power a lot of enterprise decisions in 2024: Dr Jai Ganesh, CPO, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN International

By Sayantan Mondal
In this exclusive interview with Express Computer, Dr Jai Ganesh, CPO, HARMAN International, discusses the company’s recent digital initiatives.

HARMAN is focusing on cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, and quantum computing. One notable project is HealthGPT, a private large language model (LLM) for healthcare, ensuring data control. “Gear Up,” a watch-based solution for monitoring employees in challenging conditions, is also being highlighted. Dr. Ganesh emphasises integrating GenAI into decision-making processes and outlines upcoming initiatives, including HealthGPT expansion and a focus on LLM Ops. Responsible AI is central to HARMAN’s approach. Looking to 2024, he mentions that the trends include increased LLM adoption, regulatory scrutiny, comprehensive AI developer training, and the rise of cloud and quantum computing technologies. Dr Ganesh also shares that HARMAN remains committed to technological innovation and staying ahead in the digital landscape.

Watch the full insightful interview:

