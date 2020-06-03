How Is Technology Fueling The Growth For OTT Platforms: Tata Elxsi

Read Article

Tata Elxsi also has it’s OTT platform called TEPlay which includes pre-integrated components required by an OTT service such as Content Management System (CMS), Subscription Management System (SMS), DRM, UI Composer, OTT Middleware, Ad Platform, Content Discovery Platform, Usage Analytics and White-labeled Apps.

How is technology playing the key role here? Sarvanraja Kalidas Nadar, OTT Practice Head at Tata Elxsi shares his views:

How have your services helped the partners improve their engagement?

OTT market is witnessing change in terms of how users are consuming and interacting with the content. Content will always be one of the key factors driving engagement. It will be important for the operators to gain complete insight into content and consumers and create the perfect viewer journey by offering personalized content. TEPlay has an inbuilt persona-based Dynamic UI composer for enhancing user experience and faster content discovery through the editorial page (Tom cruise movies, FIFA 2018, GOT etc..)

TEPlay is designed with the principle of bringing business value to our customers, which involves driving subscriber engagement through AI-powered user segmentation to target personalized content. It enables data-driven decision-making investments resulting in increasing customer stickiness

How capable is your OTT platform for embracing future technologies?

5G promises new, exciting possibilities for all kinds of media services that can be delivered over mobile networks, such as virtual-reality experiences, multiplayer video-game streaming, and high-definition live broadcasting of big events, sports and e-sports. 5G brings in Mobile Edge computing technology that enables delivery of immersive live content experiences. TEPlay is designed to accommodate a hybrid approach to Mobile Edge computing wherein we enable Mobile Edge services to regions with 5G deployments and standard service to other regions with the core being the same.

What is the technological scope for service delivery?

TEPlay is an all-in-one platform, future proof with mobile edge computing, and fully integrated technological building blocks for the next generation OTT platform. It consists of pre-integrated OTT Backend components (CMS, SMS, OTT Middleware, Engagement & Usage Analytics, Content Discovery, Ad Tech Solutions ) combined with world class UI/UX design & application development to enable our customers deliver delighted experiences and business growth. TEPlay services ranging from Technical Ops to support & maintenance can be offered as a complete managed services model to potential customers

What are Tata Elxsi’s views on the surge in viewership on OTT platforms in the current scenario and the change in the viewership pattern?

In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix added a staggering 15.8 million paid subscribers as a locked-down audience turned to the platform in the absence of other entertainment option

Data from Roy Morgan shows Disney+ continuing its stellar growth with over 2 million Australians now using the SVoD service after only launching in the country four months ago. As a comparison, it took market leader Netflix six months from launching in Australia in March 2015 to attract over 2 million viewers.

Due to the COVID scenario, may of the big production houses looking forward to an OTT Movie release. There are many reports suggesting in a huge surge in OTT Viewership during COVID. There is a change in the pattern users consuming content; they started searching for the content of their choice, looking for more regional & Original content. Binge-watching has become a new normal. We believe many of these behavioural changes will continue to prevail. This also means that operators need to find innovative ways to keep up with these user behaviours to keep them engaged.

How is Tata Elxsi’s OTT platform helping operators in the current scenario?

Content is King and Users are Queen. Our Platform enables the operator to target personalized content to its subscribers, making content discovery an intuitive experience. AI/ML engine powers the UI/UX personalizing the content for users.

Through the power inbuilt analytics engine, we are able to help Operator to prioritise and make informed business decisions such as investing in right content, bundling services, spot discounts & offers.

At the same time, ensuring consistent Performance at a large scale by designing the platform with the latest technologies. We also offer Managed Services, to aid operators to focus on business growth, while we effortlessly handle day-to-day operations.





