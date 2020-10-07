IDEMIA unveils VisionPass face recognition device in India

Read Article

France-based tech company IDEMIA on Tuesday announced to launch its advanced contact-less facial recognition access control device titled VisionPass for the India market.

VisionPass claims to identify faces on the move in less than one second, thanks to its powerful algorithms.

According to the company, VisionPass works in all light conditions, with all face types and with various vertical and horizontal angles to identify users of different heights.

As VisionPass is designed for access control and security, it can also counter spoofing attempts by image, video or 3D masks.

“With VisionPass and MorphoWave solutions at hand, we now have the most powerful contactless biometric terminals available in India for organizations to ensure a ‘zero human contact’ access experience,” said Peeyush Jain, Vice President Terminals business, IDEMIA.

VisionPass joins IDEMIA’s ‘MorphoWave’ compact fingerprint device as one of the most efficient and hygienic range of contactless biometric devices for access control.

“Secured access through these robust, reliable and cutting-edge terminals is unparalleled, be it with facial recognition or, a touchless 3D fingerprint scan”.

IDEMIA recently won the Security Industry Association (SIA) ‘New Product Showcase Award in the Biometric’ category for VisionPass facial recognition device.

–IANS

