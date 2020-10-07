Samsung to host annual AI forum online next month

Read Article

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it will hold an artificial intelligence (AI) forum online next month to share experts’ insights on future technologies related to human-like algorithms amid the pandemic.

The South Korean tech giant said the ‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ will take place online via its YouTube channel on November 2 and 3, reports Yonhap new agency.

Entering its fourth anniversary this year, the annual forum has been a platform for AI researchers to discuss their findings and ideas on the future of AI.

Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), a research and development (R&D) unit of the company, will host the opening day sessions under the theme “AI Technologies for Changes in the Real World,” with Kim Ki-nam, the CEO and head of Samsung’s device solutions business division, delivering opening remarks.

On the second day, Samsung Research, an R&D hub of the company’s set business, will lead the sessions under the theme “Human-Centered AI.”

Samsung said it has established the “Samsung AI Researcher of the Year” award to encourage young AI scientists.

The award recipient is selected among AI researchers aged 35 or younger, according to Samsung. The winner will get a cash prize of US$30,000 and have an opportunity to deliver a presentation at the forum.

“We hope that Samsung AI Forum 2020 will contribute to enhanced understanding of AI technology developments and its applications that can bring positive impact to human lives,” Sebastian Seung, head of Samsung Research, said.

“Especially since this year’s forum will be held online, I hope that the event will be an opportunity for greater participation of those interested in AI technologies.”

–IANS

