Reliance Jio partners with USP Studios for kids content

Read Article

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Tuesday entered into a partnership with USP Studios to strengthen the platform’s offering for kids in India.

Through this partnership with USP Studios, Jio users will now have access to eight edutainment apps including Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes.

USP Studios fun learning apps will be available for Jio users in English and other regional languages for free, the company said.

“Providing kids with content that is differentiated and resourceful is at the heart of what we do at USP Studios,” Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder, USP Studios, said in a statement.

“While we have been reaching out to over 130+ million subscribers, we believe it’s time that we further expand this reach to the next 100 million in India and our partnership with Jio will help us achieve this goal.”

A few of USP Studios popular creations include Bob The Train, Supremes, Boom Buddies, Little Treehouse, Farmees, Junior Squad, and Baby Toot Toot, among others.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]