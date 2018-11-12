PwC India commits investment of 100 crore for developing new tech solutions

PwC India today announced an investment of INR 100 Cr towards development of digital solutions and is expected to hire 1000 digital technology experts over the next three years, in order to strengthen their capabilities to deliver tech solutions that will help clients address real-world business challenges. This will be in addition to ongoing investments towards innovation, Digital R&D and talent for building new tech-enabled solutions.

The firm also demoed 40 new tech solutions spanning multiple functional areas like Digital, Finance, Risk and Compliance and Tax. The tech-enabled solutions have been developed to solve client challenges on the emerging technologies like cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Mobile. With this launch, the firm can offer plug-and-play tech solutions, complementing PwC India’s services to create new value for clients.

Commenting on the launch, Deepankar Sanwalka, Partner & Leader – Advisory, PwC India said, “Our deep expertise and understanding of our clients’ business and the sectors they operate in, has been the foundation upon which these tech solutions have been created. These technology-based tools and solutions will also get integrated with our existing service offerings.”

Many of the tech solutions launched today, are already in use by clients, both in India and abroad. PwC India is investing in both people and technology to build strong, tech-enabled solutions teams that will provide value added services to clients. This will also enable the firm to take up technology-based projects from other network firms in the future.

“We ourselves operate in a ‘cloud-first’ environment and we are now leveraging our experience to create relevant solutions for our clients. The focus is on building a digital ecosystem of solutions adoptable for Plug-and-Play to solve client problems using emerging technologies. We are also changing our delivery model to ensure that we deliver outcomes to our clients quicker,” said Sivarama Krishnan, Partner, PwC India.

The firm is focused on moving beyond the scope of existing service offerings, to unlock new value for clients by exploiting the potential presented by emerging technologies. By working with start-ups and product development ecosystems through alliances, PwC India will be able to address the most pressing challenges clients face by bringing in innovation to scale.

