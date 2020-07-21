Symphony SummitAI Launches ‘SAFE WORKPLACE ENABLER SUITE’

Read Article

Symphony SummitAI, a leading provider of AI-driven IT/Enterprise Management solutions, announced the launch of ‘SAFE WORKPLACE ENABLER SUITE’, a cloud based solution that will enable enterprises automate employee health status recording (prior to joining), employee health screening, safety management at the workplace including cleaning schedule and inventory management. The solution is unique in providing a comprehensive framework with ready to execute, 15+ use cases, that facilitates CIOs, CTOs, Operation heads, Head of Facilities and HR heads to be the technology enablers and help execute and accelerate digital transformation, across multiple functions within the organization. In addition, it provides a single view dashboard for business leaders and decision makers, providing insights and intelligence that enables faster and accurate decision-making.

With COVID-19 lurking, safety at the workplace has become more important than ever. Cleanliness and health measures will rule the dynamic of the future workplace. Providing a holistic view into the health and readiness data of employees, SummitAI Safe Workplace Enabler Suite allows organisations understand the situation quickly and take appropriate steps to create a safer work environment for employees and reassure them about health and safety.

Mr. Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI says, “Bringing people back and ensuring efficiency is not going to be as simple as it seems. These are turbulent times and business leaders will face the challenge of balancing between ramping up operations to ensure business continuity and providing employees and customers the assurance of their health and safety. Having invested significantly in developing business relevant AI and Machine Learning Solutions, it was natural for us to quickly rise to the current need”.

The ‘Safe Workplace Enabler Suite’ – which includes our enterprise service management tools powered by the latest advances in AI, machine reasoning, analytics and automation- reassures enterprises and employees that their workplaces are kept safe as they return to work.

