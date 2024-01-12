TCS strengthens AI readiness, launches new AI Experience Zone

With an aim to create one of the worlds’ largest AI ready workforce, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has strengthened its AI capabilities across its value chain. After training over 150,000 employees in the foundational skills of Generative AI, TCS has launched an experiential platform, TCS AI Experience Zone, to foster hands-on proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) for its employees.

Within this immersive environment, TCS employees can explore, engage, and experiment with cutting-edge GenAI-powered applications, creating innovative use cases, with all necessary guardrails and while upholding Responsible AI principles. The TCS AI Experience Zone facilitates experimentation with open-source technologies and key large language models from industry giants like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and others. Employees can gain experience in using these tools with use cases like content creation, information discovery, and task automation. They will also have access to a wealth of knowledge in the form of tutorials covering essential GenAI concepts.

Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS AI.Cloud Unit, said “GenAI holds great potential as a co-worker, enabling automation and enhancing efficiency. Through the TCS AI Experience Zone, we are empowering our associates with the ability to harness the transformative potential of GenAI through hands-on experience. A distinct feature of the TCS AI Experience Zone is that it fosters collaboration. Associates from different parts of the world with shared interests can come together to build a solution for a specific problem. The experience zone encourages participation in hackathons, challenges, and contests, providing a practical avenue for associates to apply and test their GenAI knowledge.”

TCS’ strides in AI have not gone unnoticed. Recently, global market researcher, Forrester named TCS in its report titled ‘The AI Services Landscape Q1 2024’, as a large provider of AI services (the highest-level rating), among 40 fortune 500 enterprises. Another leading global research firm, Everest, recognized TCS as a leader, in its report titled ‘PEAK Matrix assessment 2023’, that assessed 26 top global service providers. These recognitions underscore TCS’ commitment to enhancing its capabilities in the AI domain.

TCS is leveraging its existing ecosystem of innovation hubs via its 6 Pace ports set up across the world to enhance its AI offerings. It has launched GenAI offerings around Industry Value Chains, SDLC reimagination, and Responsible AI. Apart from Hyper scalers, TCS has collaborated with players like Nvidia and Anthropic, to offer best-in-class services to customers. It will continue to expand its existing partnerships and build new AI focused partnerships. TCS has additionally invested in 24 Centers of Excellence (CoE) and 14 innovation labs around the world to develop accelerators, frameworks, and assets across the entire AI adoption lifecycle spanning Advisory, Implementation and Operations to create a cohesive ecosystem of AI capabilities.

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, commented: “As we navigate the digital landscape, TCS is steadfast in its commitment to becoming AI-first. Embracing Gen AI as a key component of our strategy, we are transforming not just how we operate but also how we lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving world. By harnessing the potential of GenAI across our operations, we aim to set new benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and client success, propelling us into the future.”