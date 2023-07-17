By Praveen Cherian, CEO, Global Services Business, STL

The buzz around AI and machine learning is anything but hushed. Professionals from all walks of life are jumping on the bandwagon, recognising the game-changing potential of these technologies. From AI and ML to automation and cybersecurity, these tools are turning the world upside down and redefining the very fabric of our existence.

The advantages of AI for enterprises are nothing short of immense, with a promising future on the horizon. By 2035, AI is set to turbocharge the profitability of up to 16 sectors, boosting their bottom lines by a whopping 38%, as per Accenture. The possibilities for growth and financial gains are boundless.

One sector that stands out among the AI beneficiaries is Managed Services. These savvy businesses have started harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and integrating them into their offerings. The result? A competitive edge that spells success and innovation. From predictive maintenance to intelligent resource allocation, the potential for growth knows no bounds.

Unveiling the Promise: How AI Empowers Managed Services Players

MSPs aiming for service delivery excellence and business success must embrace the power of AI algorithms and natural language processing. These game-changing technologies open the doors to a whole new world of possibilities. They’re the missing puzzle piece that completes the picture of an MSP’s winning strategy.

Being an enthusiast for all things technology, here are 3 simple ways we can use AI to simplify our processes so as to ensure the best customer experience:

By leveraging chatbots, tickets can be intelligently categorised, streamlining the support process and improving overall efficiency. Chatbots are revolutionising the categorization of incident tickets, greatly simplifying the responsiveness of MSPs to client requests. For example, when a client raises a ticket to resolve a specific query, a virtual agent promptly engages with them, intelligently categorising the incident and seamlessly directing them to the appropriate team.

An automated system that transforms resolution emails into articles or templates can alleviate the everyday challenges faced by technicians . By documenting these solutions, a comprehensive repository of incident resolutions is formed for your MSP, eliminating the repetitive and monotonous nature of resolving the same issues. When new requests come in, AI and machine learning-powered systems can swiftly search the repository for similar tickets, delivering an appropriate resolution for the specific issue. This not only enhances the effectiveness of your resolutions but also significantly cuts down on the time otherwise required to craft a solution from scratch.

AI streamlines processes, automates workflows, and enhances service delivery for MSPs, enabling efficient resource allocation and optimising asset performance. AI empowers organisations to automate processes and embrace a data-driven approach, resulting in streamlined service request management, change and asset management, and other essential functions. This includes the implementation of auto-approvals and optimised workflow routing to improve service delivery. AI also provides predictive capabilities for rapid incident response and minimising avoidable disruptions.

Now let us understand the Perils: Navigating the Challenges of AI

But every coin has two sides, reminding us that there are often both advantages and disadvantages to consider in any given situation.

AI involves the creation of intelligent systems capable of undertaking tasks that traditionally necessitate human intelligence, including speech recognition, decision-making, and language translation. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) must possess a comprehensive understanding of this concept to assist their clients in recognising potential applications of AI within their respective enterprises. A plethora of AI tools are at one’s disposal, ranging from open-source software to commercial solutions and cloud-based platforms. It’s paramount for MSPs to have a finger on the pulse of these tools, enabling them to guide clients in selecting the perfect fit. Furthermore, staying abreast of cutting-edge advancements in AI, like fresh algorithms and frameworks, is crucial for MSPs to maintain a competitive edge.

MSPs need to understand the importance of high-quality and relevant data for AI projects. They should guide clients on data collection, preprocessing, and storage practises to ensure the success of AI initiatives. MSPs should also have expertise in model selection and evaluation techniques. This involves understanding different algorithms, their strengths, weaknesses, and suitability for specific tasks, and being able to assess and compare models for optimal performance.

Most importantly, MSPs must engage in regular communication with stakeholders across the board, be they clients, vendors, or their own internal teams. This ensures a harmonious alignment of goals and expectations when it comes to AI projects. It’s imperative for MSPs to keep everyone in the loop by delivering timely updates on project status, potential pitfalls, and promising prospects. Maintaining transparency about their processes and methodologies is key to building trust and fostering a collaborative environment.