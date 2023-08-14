The road of Generative AI in a sustainable approach to packaged food

By Ishit Pilani, Co-Founder at Organic Roots

Technology has changed the F&B industry drastically. By streamlining operations with technology, the packaged food sector has catapulted to unprecedented growth. With Generative AI entering the space, this sector is further projected to grow. From packaging to personalized shopping suggestions, CRM etc, Generative AI has many applications. AI’s implementation in the packaged food industry including the food supply chain will not only streamline operations, and detect quality and toxins but also increase traceability which is paramount in maintaining a sustainable approach.

From sourcing to serving, Generative AI will enhance transparency and ensure a sustainable approach. Here’s how –

Supply Chain Optimization: AI has proven to be exceptionally well at optimizing the supply chain. Generative AI can predict demand and supply fluctuations and help with inventory management. Besides this, it can offer real-time analytics and visibility which can streamline the supply chain operations and help in preventing wastage. Generative AI will be instrumental in improving production scheduling and reducing wastage which will not only lower operational costs but also make the entire process more energy efficient and sustainable. With route optimization, improved distribution channels and optimized supply chain, there will be reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation and logistics. Besides this, Generative AI can also help with predictive maintenance. Issues such as equipment failures in food production facilities or packaging facilities, and sourcing inefficiencies, can be tackled timely with the help of generative AI, making the process efficient and sustainable.

Carbon-Footprint Awareness – Carbon footprint needs to be an everyday conversation for every individual to play a vital role in sustainability. While Generative AI can truly help manufacturers in understanding their role and their carbon footprint, it can also lend a helping hand to the consumers to understand their choices while opting for a particular product. At the production level, generative AI can help brands craft meals that consider the carbon footprint of each dish. This will also make the consumers aware of their conscious choices. Besides this, Generative AI can help in carbon footprint tracking. Generative AI-based tools can track the carbon footprint of packaged food throughout its lifecycle. This information can further be used to tweak processes like ingredient sourcing, transportation, and energy usage, ultimately leading to sustainable choices.

Recipe Innovation and Personalisation – 80% of our taste is the smell and this is where Generative AI steps in. Food and its aromas can be profiled using AI. This is known as gas chromatography. Generative AI will help the industry find the most appealing flavors and pairings based on aroma profiles. This can be leveraged to create innovative and optimized recipes for packaged foods. With advanced analysis of taste preferences, nutritional guidelines, and ingredient availability, Generative AI can suggest new combinations and formulations that not only cater to consumer demands but also meet health and sustainability criteria. Besides this, Generative AI can create personalized flavor profiles as well based on consumer preferences and nutritional requirements.

Reducing food waste – With access to advanced analysis, AI can decode patterns and help in reducing food waste. Generative AI can predict demand which can help in optimizing production schedules and suggesting ways to repurpose surplus ingredients. In the future, Generative AI can can also be utilized to suggest personalized portion sizes as per preference and dietary needs. This can further reduce food wastage and overconsumption of energy and resources.

Sustainable Sourcing: Sustainability needs to start at the source. Generative AI can help the agricultural sector by streamlining operations. This introduction of greener choices at the grass root level can make a huge difference to the entire chain and its carbon footprint. Besides this, Generative AI can help manufacturers in identifying sustainable and eco-friendly sources for ingredients. In addition to this, Generative AI can analyze data and suggest ingredients that are more resilient to climate change impacts. This will ensure a stable supply chain in the face of erratic environmental conditions.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Generative AI is key to processing and analyzing vast amounts of data. This data is related to consumer preferences, market trends, and sustainability metrics. As discussed above, Generative AI with the help of this data can bring a data-driven approach to the packaged food industry. It can help manufacturers make informed decisions about product development, marketing strategies, and sustainability initiatives. AI can analyze social media and online trends to understand consumer sentiments and preferences. This information can help the sector adhere to the principles of sustainability and take any measures necessary to make the process greener. The applications include preventing overproduction, inventory management, circular practices, food trends prediction, sustainable sourcing, predicting seasonal fluctuations etc.

Energy-Efficient Cooking Methods: Packaged food is all about convenience. Generative AI can further help it by deciphering and suggesting energy-efficient cooking methods that require less time and lower temperatures. It can also optimize processes to reduce water usage for ingredient preparation or cleaning. By fine-tuning the processes of production and preparation, generative AI can offer insight into every efficient preparation.

Allergen Management: Personalization is at the core of Generative AI. Generative AI can aid in managing allergen-related risks by suggesting ingredient substitutions and analyzing potential cross-contamination scenarios. This ensures a wider acceptance for packaged food including the allergen-sensitive consumers as well.

Generative AI can revolutionize the packaged food industry. By enhancing quality control by identifying defects and inconsistencies in food products it can help in better quality control. Thus, reducing wastage. Generative AI is also great to analyze regional food preferences and cultural influences and help manufactures offer solutions that will work in that particular region. This helps in preventing overstocking and wastage and also reduces the need for long-distance transportation of goods, contributing to lower emissions.

From sustainable packaging solutions to educational approach to creating awareness about sustainable eating habits, Generative AI can be applied at every step of the packaged food production, preparation and consumption line to enhance sustainability