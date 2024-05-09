NPCI adds key leadership in the Information Security Division 

Express Computer

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced two new leadership hires in the Information Security team to further strengthen its commitment to data protection and security. It has onboarded Benjamin Ambrose as Chief Information Security Officer, and Pravin Kumar as Chief Market Information Security Officer. With these appointments, NPCI is poised to elevate its information security practices to newer heights, further safeguarding the interests of both its stakeholders and customers.

Benjamin brings with him over two decades of rich experience across various domains of Information/Cyber security across geographies. His role at NPCI will entail ascertaining and controlling risk, developing and maintaining robust security standards, enhancing defensive and offensive security capabilities, threat intelligence and next-gen security operations.

Pravin comes with an extensive experience spanning more than 25 years in cyber security, privacy controls, and enterprise risk management. In his current role, Pravin will primarily focus on strategising and managing infosec and privacy risk within NPCI and across ecosystem players, ensuring compliance with regulatory audits, security guidelines applicable to third parties and stakeholder engagement across organisational boundaries.

Commenting on the strategic appointments, Mr. Vishwanath Krishnamurthy, Chief Risk Officer at NPCI said, “At NPCI, we acknowledge the evolving security landscapes and the technological advancements required to keep abreast with the developments in digital payments space. Benjamin and Pravin bring a wealth of experience in technology compliance and Information Security governance. We are confident that they will play instrumental roles in enhancing NPCI’s security posture and driving forward our mission to provide secure, seamless digital payment solutions for all.”

