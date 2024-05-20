Zeeve RaaS partners with Memento for the launch of their zkSync layer2 hyperchain

We are delighted to announce our partnership with Memento as their chosen Rollups-as-a-Service provider for the new L2 Hyperchain built with the zkSync ZK Stack. We warmly welcome the Memento community to the Zeeve RaaS ecosystem and look forward to advancing institutional finance together.

The traditional financial sector often hesitates to fully adopt public blockchains due to security and customisation concerns. To address this, Memento is launching a new Hyperchain designed to provide a secure, customised and controlled blockchain environment for institutional players where dApps can thrive. Utilising zkSync’s advanced ZK technology and recursive proofs, this Hyperchain effectively tackles scalability issues, enabling a trustless Layer2 chain that facilitates scalable, low-cost payments and transactions that ultimately settle on Ethereum. Memento’s adoption of the zkSync ZK Stack bridges the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain-based future, offering institutions the best of both worlds.

While this project started as a POC on a testnet, Zeeve RaaS will also help them make the Hyperchain live on the mainnet and ready for use in the real world. As an infrastructure partner, Zeeve is committed to equipping Memento with a robust suite of tools and integrations for streamlined deployment, effortless management, and frictionless user onboarding for their Layer2 Hyperchain powered by zkSync ZK Stack.

This partnership highlights several advantages for Memento’s layer 2 Hyperchain, including,

● Automated setup: Ensuring modularity, compliance and security.

● Management dashboards: For operational activities and monitoring.

● Essential tools: Including a rebranded explorer, testnet faucets, and necessary third-party integrations.

● Enhanced security: Featuring active alerting, logging tools, DDoS protection, Intrusion Detection, Malware Protection, Server Hardening, and Firewall implementation.

● Ongoing maintenance: Regular updates and support.

● 24/7 support: With enterprise-grade Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

● TraceHawk explorer: For custom block viewing of their Hyperchain.

“Memento’s launch of layer 2 Hyperchain is a thoughtful decision for its institutional DeFi operations, where compliance and controlled experimentation meets innovation and the power of decentralised finance”, said Dr Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO of Zeeve. Zeeve also would ensure while serving all the above; we will remain committed to upholding ZKsync’s vision for the Hyperchain ecosystem, collaborating closely with its team to ensure strict compliance and alignment with its objectives.`

“We are excited about the possibilities hyperchain would bring for converging TradFi and DeFi. Great to have Zeeve as a partner in this endeavor” said Fabrizio Audisio, CTO of Memento.

With custom features from Zeeve and the zkSync ZK Stack, the Memento Hyperchain offers a secure, compliance-driven environment through dual-layered KYC, eliminating bad actors. EVM compatibility ensures seamless integration with existing Ethereum applications. Additionally, the integration of applications (like the Domani Protocol) supports the creation of more digital-native assets, reshaping institutional DeFi. Powered by the ZK Stack framework, the Hyperchain provides scalability, customisation, and low latency through dedicated hyperbridges, unlocking the full potential of DeFi for institutions.

Zeeve makes it easy to go from concept to live deployment with our intuitive Rollup Launchpad. Our network of over 40 industry partners allows for quick integration with decentralised and developer services. Trusted by more than 30,000 users and 40 institutional partners, Zeeve’s strong security and support systems make us the go-to choice for global infrastructure.