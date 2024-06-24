Harnessing AI for personalised learning

By Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, AASOKA, MBD Group

The CBSE board incorporated AI as a subject for Class IX from the 2019-2020 academic session and for Class XI from the 2020-2021 session across its affiliated schools. In March 2021, the National Education Policy 2020 advocated for the integration of modern subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the standard curriculum. Responding to this, NCERT initiated the development of a new National Curriculum Framework for School Education in alignment with NEP 2020. These concerted efforts by the government and educational institutions highlight the pivotal role of AI in education, paving the way for highly personalised learning experiences.

The fourth industrial revolution has ushered in an era marked by constant change, uncertainty, and ambiguity, posing significant challenges to education. AI-powered personalised learning is essential in this context, as it tailors educational processes to individual needs and interests. By enabling students to focus on specific areas of interest, personalised learning maximizes their potential and relevance in the digital economy. This approach empowers individuals to thrive in a society driven by innovation and digitalisation, fostering adaptability and continuous skill acquisition crucial for success in the modern world.

AI’s role in personalised learning

AI technology is transforming personalised learning by creating educational experiences that adapt to each student’s distinct preferences, needs, and progress. Here’s how AI is enhancing personalised learning:

One major advancement is through adaptive learning systems, which use sophisticated algorithms to continuously evaluate a student’s performance and adjust the material in real-time, allowing them to learn at their own pace. These adaptive learning systems are also adept at identifying potential learning challenges before they become significant. By pinpointing areas where a student may struggle, AI enables timely interventions, ensuring students receive necessary support before they fall behind.

Another benefit of AI in education is the provision of instant, personalised feedback and recommendations. AI can analyse a student’s work and provide immediate, actionable insights, helping them understand mistakes and how to improve. Additionally, AI can suggest tailored resources or activities, allowing students to delve deeper into subjects that interest them.

AI’s ability to design unique learning paths based on individual learning styles, interests, and goals significantly boosts student engagement and motivation. This personalization makes learning more relevant and exciting for each student. Finally, AI facilitates scalable, personalised tutoring through intelligent tutoring systems. These systems can assist students with complex concepts, answer questions, and provide personalised support at any time, effectively offering the benefits of one-on-one tutoring to plenty of learners simultaneously.

AI-powered personalised learning: Transforming learning outcomes

AI-powered personalised learning is transforming education by tailoring the experience to individual needs, fostering deeper engagement, and ultimately improving learning outcomes. This innovative approach goes beyond a one-size-fits-all model, ensuring students have a deeper connection with the content. Personalised learning tailors materials to student interests, making them more relatable and engaging. This increased engagement is not limited to reading; it motivates students across subjects, leading to improved comprehension and overall academic performance.

Furthermore, personalised learning fosters a growth mindset. Success and progress in one subject builds confidence and motivation, creating a ripple effect that positively influences students’ performance across various academic domains. Thus, AI-powered personalised learning stands as a transformative force in shaping students’ educational journeys and enhancing learning outcomes.

The future of AI in education

The future of AI in personalised education is brimming with promise, poised to reshape the way we learn. As AI technology advances, it will revolutionise the educational landscape, offering innovative tools and approaches to personalised learning. AI’s integration will deepen, enhancing learning experiences by analysing student data, tailoring instructional materials, and fostering collaborative problem-solving skills. With each advancement, the future of education will become brighter and more connected, ushering in a new era where every learner’s potential will be maximised.

In this evolving landscape, AI-powered systems will guide students through complex concepts, adapt to individual learning styles, and provide insights into group dynamics. This symbiotic relationship between humans and AI promises a dynamic learning environment where personalised education will thrive and collaborative learning will flourish, shaping a future where every learner can excel.