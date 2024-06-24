Express Computer

Panel Discussion: Harnessing the Power of Emerging Technologies for Public Service Innovation

PSE Summit 2024 | 15th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur

Panellists in the video:
+ CMDE Rajiv Sreedharan IN (Retd.), Chief General Manager, PS-NGOPV, Innovation & New Technology, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited
+ Barun Kanti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited
+ Rajat Gosain, Group General Manager, Strategic Planning, NCRTC
+ Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager, Digital Education System, EdCIL
+ R K Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, GMDC Limited
+ Abhay Mehrotra, CM, Digital Strategy, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] CMDE Rajiv Sreedharan IN (Retd.), Chief General Manager, PS-NGOPV, Innovation & New Technology, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited:
+ PSUs are in a strategic phase and must adopt and contribute to national advancements by embracing and innovating new technologies.

[2] Barun Kanti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited:
+ We are adopting and developing blockchain technologies to enhance process approval critical for project implementation, while also collecting and monitoring data using emerging technologies.

[3] Rajat Gosain, Group General Manager, Strategic Planning, NCRTC:
+ We are using project management tools, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Common Data Environment (CDE), for managing our projects. In our operations, we are employing Asset Management Systems (AMS) and Internet of Things (IoT) based triggers to facilitate the maintenance of railways.

[4] Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager, Digital Education System, EdCIL:
+ Over the next 10 years, significant changes are expected in the National Education Policy (NEP). The DIKSHA app and Swayam portal are the largest platforms implemented on the cloud, offering students a wealth of free video and audio content. The Academic Bank of Credits allows students to earn credits and share them with other institutions to obtain degrees without being restricted to a single college.

[5] R K Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, GMDC Limited:
+ We introduced SD-WAN technology for our operations at all locations, especially in remote areas. We are in the process of automating our mining processes. We are trying to cut down our turn-around-time.

[6] Abhay Mehrotra, CM, Digital Strategy, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd:
+ We have provided training to multiple metric pass people to operate drones.  We have induced a software to fetch information on the use of these drones including tracking, monitoring, and more.

