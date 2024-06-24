Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  PSE Summit  »  Panel Discussion: Cyber Resilience in Public Sector Enterprises: Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure and Data

Panel Discussion: Cyber Resilience in Public Sector Enterprises: Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure and Data

PSE Summit 2024 | 15th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur

PSE SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 4

In this video:
Panellists in the video:
+ Anil Manik Rao, Group General Manager, System, Central Warehousing Corporation
+ Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, General Manager, System and HOD, Coal India Limited
+ Rushikant Shastri, Vice President – Information Technology, State Bank of India
+ Vijay Devnath, Group General Manager, Infra, CDG, ITSG, CRIS
+ Kuldeep Singh, CISO, NTPC Limited
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Anil Manik Rao, Group General Manager, System, Central Warehousing Corporation:
+ Internal threats are significant; therefore, regular testing of systems is essential to ensure efficiency and efficacy of your IT infrastructure. For all red alerts, it is crucial to dive deep and address them thoroughly

[2] Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, General Manager, System and HOD, Coal India Limited:
+ The creation of an Information Security Management System (ISMS) is essential for any organization. Given the internal threats, we need to raise awareness about ISMS, and KPMG is assisting us in this endeavor. For a company like ours, substantial effort, planning, and execution of various steps are required to secure IT infrastructure and achieve cyber resilience

[3] Rushikant Shastri, Vice President – Information Technology, State Bank of India:
+ Enterprises should ensure a comprehensive security measures with proper data governance ensuring the security of network, systems, and critical applications. Also, we need to start maintaining a repository of data and the data should be segregated before being stored

[4] Vijay Devnath, Group General Manager, Infra, CDG, ITSG, CRIS:
+ Considering the evolving threat landscape, it has become imperative for enterprise to establish data resiliency. For this, two things need to be ensured – people process technology (PPT) and visibility, monitoring and control (VMC)

[5] Kuldeep Singh, CISO, NTPC Limited:
+ Across IT and OT, most attacks happen at humans interfaces. So, enterprises need to ensure regular training programs for upskilling of the workforce. Further, guardrails for AI are required. Enterprises should understand the relevancy and importance of Zero trust frameworks and adopt the same as per their needs

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image