Panel Discussion: Cyber Resilience in Public Sector Enterprises: Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure and Data

+ Anil Manik Rao, Group General Manager, System, Central Warehousing Corporation

+ Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, General Manager, System and HOD, Coal India Limited

+ Rushikant Shastri, Vice President – Information Technology, State Bank of India

+ Vijay Devnath, Group General Manager, Infra, CDG, ITSG, CRIS

+ Kuldeep Singh, CISO, NTPC Limited

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. (Moderator)

[1] Anil Manik Rao, Group General Manager, System, Central Warehousing Corporation:

+ Internal threats are significant; therefore, regular testing of systems is essential to ensure efficiency and efficacy of your IT infrastructure. For all red alerts, it is crucial to dive deep and address them thoroughly

[2] Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, General Manager, System and HOD, Coal India Limited:

+ The creation of an Information Security Management System (ISMS) is essential for any organization. Given the internal threats, we need to raise awareness about ISMS, and KPMG is assisting us in this endeavor. For a company like ours, substantial effort, planning, and execution of various steps are required to secure IT infrastructure and achieve cyber resilience

[3] Rushikant Shastri, Vice President – Information Technology, State Bank of India:

+ Enterprises should ensure a comprehensive security measures with proper data governance ensuring the security of network, systems, and critical applications. Also, we need to start maintaining a repository of data and the data should be segregated before being stored

[4] Vijay Devnath, Group General Manager, Infra, CDG, ITSG, CRIS:

+ Considering the evolving threat landscape, it has become imperative for enterprise to establish data resiliency. For this, two things need to be ensured – people process technology (PPT) and visibility, monitoring and control (VMC)

[5] Kuldeep Singh, CISO, NTPC Limited:

+ Across IT and OT, most attacks happen at humans interfaces. So, enterprises need to ensure regular training programs for upskilling of the workforce. Further, guardrails for AI are required. Enterprises should understand the relevancy and importance of Zero trust frameworks and adopt the same as per their needs