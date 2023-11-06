Think360.ai earns top honors with Award for Excellence in AI & Innovation 2023

Think Analytics India Pvt. Ltd. (Think360.Ai), a global provider of AI, analytics, and data science services, has been recognized with the Award for Excellence in AI & Innovation 2023, by AI Global Media.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics has become a pivotal driver for enterprises seeking to gain a competitive edge, enhance operational efficiency, and foster innovation. AI and analytics are not just tools; they are strategic assets that empower enterprises to adapt to market changes, outperform competitors, and enhance decision-making across all business functions.

The Award for Excellence in AI & Innovation 2023, hosted by AI Global Media, is a renowned platform that acknowledges organizations and individuals making extraordinary contributions to the field of artificial intelligence and innovation globally. The distinguished panel of judges assessed various criteria, including innovation, impact, vision, and the commitment of nominees to advance the frontiers of AI technology.

Amit Das, Founder and CEO of Think360.ai, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award. “This is a moment of great pride for us. The Award for Excellence in AI & Innovation 2023 reflects the tireless dedication of our teams, innovation-driven ethos, and a digital-first approach to solving industry problems. It is a resounding validation of our mission to revolutionize the world through AI on a global scale. Thank you, AI Global Media for adding us to the list” he said.

The award is a recognition of some of the pioneering work done by Think360.ai, such as India’s largest AI credit score Algo360 for Digital Lenders, SalesOps360 for US Pharma and Lifesciences, AI-enabled PFM and Credit Risk Assessment on Account Aggregator framework. The company has been leading the innovation agenda for its clients across North America and India.

“The true value of AI and analytics lies in the ability to transform raw data into actionable insights, driving business growth, and uncovering untapped potential for our customers. We have created solutions that cater to a range of industries, their problems, complexities, and scale. AI is something that excites us, and this recognition adds more to the excitement”, said Suryadip Ghoshal, Co-Founder, and Chief Analytics Officer at Think360.ai.

Over the years, Think360.ai has developed an extensive range of AI solutions catering to various sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and supply chain, and logistics. Their algorithms and models have not only streamlined complex tasks but also provided new insights and opportunities to clients, making data work for businesses in unprecedented ways.