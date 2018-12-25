Thyssenkrupp inaugurates its technology centre in Pune

Thyssenkrupp has announced the inauguration of Technology Center Analytics and Software Engineering (TCASE) – a technology center in Pune. Aimed at establishing India as a knowledge hub for thyssenkrupp globally, the center will focus on providing high-end R&D services in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and software engineering. TCASE will play a key role in thyssenkrupp’s digital transformation journey by acting as a partner and supporting digitalisation projects for the group’s business areas globally.

TCASE was inaugurated by Donatus Kaufmann, Member of the Board, thyssenkrupp AG; Reinhold Achatz, Chief Technology Officer, thyssenkrupp AG and Ravi Kirpalani, CEO, thyssenkrupp India. Rohit Gupta has been appointed as Head of the Center.

Commenting on the launch, Reinhold Achatz said, “Our company is going through a journey of digital transformation. I believe the Technology Center at Pune will raise the overall digital quotient of thyssenkrupp through its thriving ecosystem of talented engineers, repute universities and emerging start-up base.”

Kirpalani added, “Co-operation across traditional and technology boundaries is becoming increasingly important, and we believe with our diverse technology base we are well positioned to capitalise on it. TCASE will form the cornerstone of our strategy to drive digital transformation for thyssenkrupp in the country and establish India as a knowledge hub for the group.”

Gupta commented, “I am confident that our strong engineering tradition, combined with our technological capability and dynamic team, will help us meet the digitalisation needs of the group and establish TCASE as a provider of smart products and solutions in engineering and digital domains.”

