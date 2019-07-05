We are trying to democratize AI: Madhusudan Shekar, Head-Digital Innovation, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited

Amazon is obviously the leader in cloud and has been dominating the market for a long time. Using its learnings from its own internal IT systems, Amazon is now using machine learning to solve pragmatic problems. In an interview with Express Computer, Madhusudan Shekar, Head-Digital Innovation, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, shares how his firm is now trying to democratize AI and ML technologies to the hands of every business.

Some edited excerpts:

How does Amazon use technology internally?

For a number of years now, Amazon has been using artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver better customer experiences. We are a very customer obsessed organization, which effectively translates into the fact that when you get data, we actually work backwards on how customers actually want it to be. And then we actually build technology that can be applied and used proactively.

Through the years, we have built a lot of AI ML technologies framework capability. When it became more realistic to start using it on the cloud, we started offering capabilities for customers to do the same thing. So which the most major release that we did was in 2017 when we launched our machine learning platform called Amazon SageMaker which fundamentally enables any developer use Amazon SageMaker to build machine learning capabilities for their organization using any framework.

TensorFlow is the most popular framework in the market. We love TensorFlow. 85% of TensorFlow that runs on the cloud runs on AWS. You have complete flexibility over any framework and one of the important things that happens in AI and machine learning is the fact that you start off with one framework with TensorFlow but then you may eventually find out that, you know, PyTorch might be a better framework or some of the team may need to use PyTorch for certain app outcomes that they want to produce. So we optimize all the different frameworks to run on AWS and give complete flexibility and remember, AI ML is still very, very early days, sort of tying yourself to one particular framework as an organization or an enterprise or a startup etc may not be the best thing to do. We have what we call AI services which are a set of capabilities that allows an organization to take advantage of AI ML without knowing much about AI ML. We are trying to democratize AI.

How has Amazon democratized ML?

With AWS, you really do not need any machine learning or data scientists in your team. We are literally bringing your data in as input. It goes through a sequence of pipeline of operations and then you get an outcome. And that outcome can be consumed by developers so that they can come to your mobile app or your website as recommendations for you. The same thing we do with forecasting and forecasting is very important. Lets us take a really simple example like IPL matches. If somebody has to determine the amount of food delivery orders that are going to come, that will be a forecasting requirement. I will also give you an Amazon example – when we do Prime Day, one of the biggest challenges is that, we still have to do two day fulfillment on Prime, which means we have to forecast what customers will buy, how many people we will need to do deliveries, where the deliveries would occur and all this is forecasting. The big engineering capability we have built, the machine learning capability we have built is now available for customers so that they can demand, do their supply chain forecasting, human resource forecasting et cetera to take it forward. And, most of these are available. The same capability is now available as part of Amazon, personalized as a service to the customer with Amazon Polly.

Can you give us some examples?

I can talk about Policy Bazaar in India, who has been using Amazon Polly text to speech service. And Polly service actually, is very good because it does not only English also does English and Hindi. And in Hindi, it understands English text, which is Latin characters, it understands Devanagari script. It also understands the script that they call Romnagri. Romnagri is basically Latin characters, but Hindi words which is literally how a good part of India texts, right? So what we can do is you can type Romnagri text and Polly will actually pronounce it in Hindi and you can actually mix them in a single sentence and Polly will identify the voice. It will actually understand some of that and will be able to pronounce it naturally in a one single sentence. That’s already developed and we are using it. And the usage is very interesting one, for example file request for a policy and you were supposed to submit a set of documents and you missed a document and one of the documents wasn’t correct. Now, they will actually make a call to you and give you information saying that the current results you provided are for the month of February, March and April. We actually need the month of May and June. The whole thing will actually come out as one natural speaking sentence. And, they do about 100,000 calls using Polly.

Shaadi.com actually has a very interesting problem, right? People go in, put in their personal profiles and the challenge is that people do claim that they are someone else or they may have the wrong information. They could have been deliberate or not deliberate, if we again put a situation where somebody goes and says, ‘I am male’ but uploads a female picture or vice versa, whatever, you need to validate that or if you’re saying you are uploading a profile picture but you are actually loading a group selfie. So, what used to happen previously was they had this validation work pipeline – they will see the picture that comes in Shaadi.com, somebody would look at the picture and say that we are good to go; that human intervention was required. Now, substantial part of the workflow is being automated to an extent that allows them to very quickly validate what’s in the picture, whether it’s acceptable, and anything that additionally requires human validation goes to human. If a photograph does not require too much work, everything is clean, there is one face, one person, face is clean, I can see two eyes etc, it goes through all the way to the website in just a minute. This is how Shaadi.com does it.

From an enterprise standpoint, can you give us some examples?

Broadly, if you look at AI/ ML, the number one thing that the businesses go after is our customer experience. This is because deploying AI/ ML services or capabilities to improve customer experience gives them a faster drawn investment. A lot more methods and best practices are available in that space for you to hack that problem. Whether it’s customer service, sales, propensity modeling, marketing, automation, etc. Next comes industry specific cases. For example in the case of manufacturing, it could be warranty analytics. In the case of FinTech payments, it could be payment fraud. A number of these firms are working on this. And traditionally, payment for analytics, payment for processing was actually a rules based engine. Now, we are actually building deep neural networks that look at the graph of your payment. So one from the merchant side, what kind of transaction they have on their side and on consumer side what kind of transactions you have, and geographic propensity and building the neural and structurally identify and see what it is that’s second.

Third is insurance company for claims processing. So there are insurance companies saying ‘Hey, can you just take pictures of my car send it in for your claims processing automatically’?. That, and insurance processing claims, automation, underwriting automation etc – these are the areas that we see in that space. I mean all of them are doing customer experience in some shape or form. I have not come across somebody who’s saying I’m not doing it because everybody wants to learn the basic top level AI. Services like Amazon Polly, Amazon Rekognition- they stand along this. These are industry specific cases that we see where they are focused on generating a specific output in that space, in AI and ML I would say. And ISVs like Freshworks, Intuit, etc. who actually build models that can actually benefit other industries marketplaces.

