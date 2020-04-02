Analytics Vidhya opens data science induction program ‘Initiate AI’ for companies’

Read Article

Analytics Vidhya, a community based knowledge portal for analytics and data science professionals, has opened its induction programme ‘Initiate AI’ for companies to onboard data science talent for free. The programme initiates a data scientist in SQL for data science, data visualisation and machine learning. This online programme aims to benefit more the 500 organisations worldwide.

Kunal Jain Founder & CEO of Analytics Vidhya, said, “The recent global events have caused disruption in corporates at several levels. Most of the operations and work in corporates has moved. Online. However, most of the companies do not have an online training platform. In order to help members of our community and our clients, we decided to offer our onboarding program for data science – ‘Initiate AI’ to organisations looking to on-board data science talent in next few months. This is one of the ways we are giving back to our community.”

According to a UN agency, up to 25 Million jobs can be lost across the globe because of Coronavirus. With current economic uncertainties, companies are delaying joining and on-boarding of talent across the globe. To mitigate the impact on Data Science community and enable organisations to use data science in these difficult times, ‘Initiate AI’ is available free of cost till May 31stfor unlimited number of students. The program offers online courses, assignments and several real life industry hackathons.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]