Tech Mahindra to train US students for skill development

Software major Tech Mahindra has signed an MoU with the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) to train, support academic research and create solutions leveraging next-generation technologies. Through the partnership, Tech Mahindra said it will help arm UNO students and faculty with the latest digital capabilities through regular speaker events, webinars and hackathons and in-demand skills needed to join the workforce.

Tech Mahindra will also work closely with the students and faculty on proof-of-concepts, white papers and research projects. In addition, Tech Mahindra will offer workshops and industry visits to allow students to experience the practical side of working in IT and digital industry.

“We are excited to work with the students and faculty not only to help support their research projects, but also to train them in practical, cutting-edge digital skills in order to help create a future-ready technology workforce,” Sandeep Khajuria, Senior VP, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra aims to attract a diverse range of individuals and competencies from the local Omaha area in Nebraska and equip them with digital skills required for working with cyber security, data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence, the statement said.

