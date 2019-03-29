Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Open Data Initiative discussed at Adobe Summit

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Big Data / Analytics
By IANS
10

In a bid to help companies deliver Cloud-based real-time insights to businesses, software majors Adobe, Microsoft and SAP have revealed details about their Open Data Initiative (ODI) fuelled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Services. The details were announced by Adobe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shantanu Narayen and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the Adobe Summit 2019.

The new ODI focusses on enhancing inter-operability between applications and platforms of the three partners through a common data model with information stored in a customer-chosen data lake, Adobe said in a statement. The data lakes would let customers choose development tools and applications they require to build and deploy their services.

To enable new AI and Machine Learning (ML) tools, the partner companies plan on delivering a new approach for publishing and ingesting initial data feeds from Adobe Experience Platform through Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365 and SAP C/4HANA into data lakes, the company added.

The companies collectively also announced their plans to summon a Partner Advisory Council consisting over 12 companies including Accenture, Cognizant, EY and others that span several industries and customer segments with opportunities to use the ODI.

Adobe, Microsoft and SAP revealed their plans to develop this new approach to business data in September 2018.


IANS
