98% of Indian Enterprises Using Public Cloud Have Adopted a Multicloud Infrastructure Provider Strategy

Multicloud is the new reality in enterprise technology according to a study from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, commissioned by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The global study collected information from 1,500 executives and senior decision-makers at enterprises – including India – about how they use the cloud within their organisation and found that almost every cloud journey is now becoming a multicloud journey. Read the full global report here.

“Godfrey Phillips’ India’s (GPI) ‘People-First’ legacy spans decades, and it includes all our stakeholders – including our customers. Technological advancements are a key enabler in ensuring that we deliver the best results to them. With the vision of offering greater agility in all our future deployments, our technological architecture is multi-cloud and futuristic. Considering our successful and long-standing association with Oracle across a wide range of areas, we have also onboarded them as our partners in our cloud journey to meet the future-ready needs of our expanding portfolio. With Oracle Cloud, we have further improved our scale, adaptability, and resiliency necessary to ensure uptime and successfully navigate volatile customer demands. With this partnership, we can optimize our processes across stages and functions which will give us the edge to fulfil the promise of customer satisfaction with DR support, scalability and better price performance”, said Sharad Aggarwal, CEO, Godfrey Phillips India.

“By transitioning to the cloud, Poonawala Fincorp has seen huge benefits. From processing 20,000 loans per month in Sept 2022, and after moving to OCI, the company now processes 600,000 loans per month. During the shutdown, Poonawala Fincorp shutdown their in-premise datacenter and moved all their servers to the cloud. The ease of migration was also a good experience. 60% of our workloads run on OCI, while 40% is from other cloud solution providers.” said Kandarp Kant, CTO, Poonawalla Fincorp.

“As cloud becomes one of the most critical enablers of business success, organisations are increasingly keen towards achieving an edge in their cloud strategies. Selecting one cloud provider is no longer considered the most beneficial business decision. Instead, having access to best of breed services is a top priority. Oracle’s multicloud approach, with OCI’s distributed cloud, is well aligned with our customers’ preferences – it also addresses one of our ultimate goals of offering customers choice with business agility,” said Srikanth Doranadula, group vice president, technology and systems, Oracle India.

In recent years, cloud has become nearly synonymous with IT as enterprises seek increased business agility and improved operational efficiency from the technology they use. While these trends have existed for some time, more than 89 percent of respondents in India agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong driver of greater interest and investment in cloud technology. As organizations faced new challenges such as increased levels of remote work and collaboration with new business partners and suppliers, they adopted a multicloud strategy to gain the flexibility and scalability they needed for this new reality.

“The ‘one-stop-shop’ mentality has died when it comes to the cloud. Instead, multicloud is the reality of enterprise technology environments as these organizations seek to get the right mix of solutions and capabilities they need to operate effectively,” said Melanie Posey, research director, Cloud & Managed Services Transformation at 451 Research. “Multicloud is here to stay, and enterprises are choosing this model for the benefits it provides for a range of different business and operational requirements, like business agility or access to best-of-breed technology.”

Key findings from the study include:

Almost every cloud journey is multicloud

• 98 percent of enterprises surveyed in India are using or plan to use at least two cloud infrastructure providers and 33 percent are using four or more.

• 96 percent reported in India they are using or plan to use at least two cloud application providers (Software-as-a-Service), with 51 percent using cloud applications from five or more providers.

• This multicloud strategy allows IT departments to meet the specific technology needs of different teams across the organization.

Data sovereignty and cost optimization are driving demand for multicloud strategies

• The top two drivers of multicloud strategies for Indian enterprises are data sovereignty (53 percent) and cost optimization (37 percent).

• Other drivers of multicloud strategies include business agility and innovation (32 percent), Vendor influence (28 percent) and Best of breed cloud services and applications (27 percent).

• Multicloud strategies give enterprises more control over where and how their data is stored and used, while also ensuring businesses can control the costs of their cloud operations by adjusting which services they use from different providers.

Enterprise organizations are proactively planning multicloud strategies for the future

• Data redundancy (61 percent) is the most anticipated future use case, followed by data mobility (54percent) and cost optimization across public clouds (45 percent).

• IT departments also plan to use multicloud strategies for risk mitigation for the entire IT environment (39 percent) and geographic expansion or global service delivery (39 percent).

• The fact that IT departments are planning multicloud strategies shows that they see multicloud as a way to get ahead of their technology needs, instead of simply a tactic to react to crises.

Approach and Expectation from Multicloud

• (59 percent) of Indian enterprises believe Economics as the most important motivating factor for taking a multicloud approach to its cloud infrastructure

• In India, 70 percent of respondents said Multicloud guarantees cost optimization for their organization’s public cloud spending

• Cloud cost optimization (33 percent), Common security or governance policy across clouds (31 percent) and Integration with existing toolsets used for on-premises infrastructure (31 percent) are some of the most predicted outcomes from Multicloud management platform

This research validates the approach OCI has taken with its distributed cloud and management offerings, which earned Oracle recognition as a leader in the recent Omdia Universe: Hybrid and Multicloud Management Solution, 2022–23 report (December 2022). Read a complimentary version of the report here.

Methodology

The survey data used in this report was collected by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and commissioned by Oracle. The global survey was fielded in the third quarter of 2022 and is based on a cross-industry sample of 1,500 enterprise respondents in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. For the purposes of this survey, “enterprise” is defined as an organization with more than 1,000 full-time employees (North America) or more than 500 full-time employees (other geographic regions).