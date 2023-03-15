Savex Technologies teams up with TeamViewer to offer professional, secure remote connectivity

Express Computer

Savex Technologies, one of the largest information and communication technology distributor in India announced its collaboration with TeamViewer,  a leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. TeamViewer has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. 

Jayant Goradia, Managing Director Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.:” Thriving in the Era of Hybrid Workplace, TeamViewer remote access & control solutions will best ensure effortless connectivity and collaboration across teams, workspaces, and locations. We believe our partnership with TeamViewer, an industry-leading support software would enable our channel partners to provide instant support to their customers from anywhere across platforms and devices.’’

Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director TeamViewer India: “We are thrilled to partner with Savex Technologies to bring our leading solutions to ever more businesses in India. This partnership combines our technology, the global de facto standard for remote connectivity, with Savex Technologies’ industry expertise to provide a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to optimize their operations and maximize efficiency in this digital era.”

