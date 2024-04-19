ITC Infotech to acquire specialised Cloud services company Blazeclan Technologies Private Limited

ITC Infotech announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Blazeclan Technologies Private Limited (Blazeclan) – a born-in-the-cloud consulting company providing Cloud services on AWS, Azure and GCP. The acquisition reiterates ITC Infotech’s commitment to help clients steer their digital transformation journey and deliver business outcomes built on the foundation of strong Cloud capabilities.

Headquartered in Pune, India, Blazeclan is an AWS Premier Partner, Snowflake Elite Partner and a leader in providing Cloud transformation solutions to customers globally with strong expertise in Cloud Migration, Digital Services, Digital Cloud Consulting and Data Analytics & Insights. Leveraging its powerful platforms, frameworks and accelerators, Blazeclan helps drive on-demand and sustainable cloud adoption for its clients. Blazeclan’s broad suite of services and disruptive building blocks help speed up digital transformation by modernising the infrastructure with native cloud services and migration accelerators. Blazeclan has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

This acquisition will augment ITC Infotech’s capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment with a focus on the Partner ecosystem to accelerate future growth. ITC Infotech proposes to leverage the platforms and accelerators built by Blazeclan and the strong certified architect pool to strengthen its cloud offerings. This move is aligned with the Company’s strategy of pursuing value accretive investments focused on sharpening capability-led solutions while strengthening partnerships which form critical pillars of growth for ITC Infotech. With this agreement, ITC Infotech intends to further deepen its global presence through Cloud Competency Centres in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

Sudip Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ITC Infotech said, “In an evolving ecosystem, enterprises today need to leverage their Cloud investments to stay ahead of the curve and deliver higher value to their customers. With the proposed acquisition of Blazeclan, we believe that we will be strongly positioned to step up our clients’ digital transformation journey. This acquisition will not only strengthen our capabilities significantly but will enable us to make scalable progress in the cloud space, while providing access to key opportunities to unlock larger business value for our customers.”

Varoon Rajani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blazeclan said, “I am thrilled to announce the next chapter for Blazeclan as we join the ITC Infotech family. Our shared commitment to people-centric values, customer obsession, and global excellence align seamlessly. With ITC Infotech’s rich technical expertise, we are poised to elevate our capabilities and better serve our customers. Blazeclan’s expertise in cloud and modernization combined with ITC Infotech’s strengths creates a winning formula. This partnership promises excitement and growth for both organisations, our valued partners, customers and dedicated employees. Together, we are embarking on a journey of innovation, growth, and mature enterprise solutions.”

This acquisition is expected to close in 6 to 8 weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.