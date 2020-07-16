“Businesses Must Adopt Cloud For A Digitally Proven Post COVID World”: Tech Leaders

Read Article

It has been almost four months of remote working and the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital tools and now organisations are strengthening their capabilities to invest into newer models of engagement and business touchpoints, so that they can continue to meet immediate needs and also transform future possibilities into realities.

Sandip Patel, General Manager, IBM India/South Asia told IANS that new business models and opportunities have been emerging in order to address the needs of this digital age. Thus these models must be agile. cost-efficient and also built on a foundation of trust, backed by technologies like Cloud and AI.

To quote him, “What is truly defining is the emergence of ‘Network economy’. This pandemic has taught us new ways of how we conduct our business, how we work and interact with woth people, and how we connect with the larger community, our customers and business partners. Virtual networks are fast becoming the enabler of work in these times” Patel told IANS.

In order to help businesses maintain business continuity and also stay ahead on the path of digital transformation in such times, Oracle had announced the opening of its second Cloud region in Hyderabad. A spokesperson from Oracle told IANS that the ensuing of lockdowns amid COVID-19 has disrupted several businesses in India. Oracle is already helping its customers increase their efficacy across workloads in these times. For this, the Hyderabad Cloud region would be helping a large number of Indian organisations realise their digital transformation dreams.

As per an IDC report that came out last month, 64% of Indian organisations in India are expected to increase the demand for cloud computing, while 56% are expected to choose cloud software to support the new normal. It’s noted that the need to work remotely is also bolstering the demand for SaaS-based collaborative apps, in order to ensure on and off-site presence all the time, amid a zero disruption to the business. This would also lead to an increase in the need foe remote support services for both human professional services of the cloud software, like that of security and identity.

A spokesperson from IDC India believes that as industries move away from infrastructure of ownership, pay per use models are most likely to see an accelerated demand. He also added that public cloud services would be among those few technologies that are impacted positively by COVID-19.

Patel said that even before the arrival of the pandemic, the cloud has been an integral part of almost all organisations. He noted that some organisations have still been struggling with harnessing the full capabilities of their Cloud infrastructure. Also, it’s estimated that around 50% of enterprises will have moved to ‘write once, run anywhere’ hybrid and multi-cloud environments by 2023.

Karan Bajwa, MD, Google Cloud once said that are working hard to deliver technology and business solutions in order to help millions of people stay connected. He even said that it’s today more than ever that they need to collaborate and innovate and build new features to make tools helpful, secure and safe.

It would be a no brainer to state that during such uncertain times, Cloud will be a saviour, as it has always been throughout.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]