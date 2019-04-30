Dell Technologies announces new cloud solutions

Dell Technologies has unveiling Dell Technologies Cloud, a new set of cloud infrastructure solutions to make hybrid cloud environments simpler to deploy and manage. Combining the power of VMware and Dell EMC infrastructure, Dell Technologies Cloud removes cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations for IT resources, across public and private clouds and the edge, regardless of location.

“For many organisations, the increasingly diverse cloud landscape is resulting in an enormous amount of IT complexity, and no one is more qualified or capable to help customers solve this challenge than Dell Technologies. Cloud is not a destination; it’s an operating model. With Dell Technologies Cloud and joint engineering between Dell EMC and VMware, we are offering a unified hybrid cloud experience. This provides consistent infrastructure and operations at every location the cloud resides — from on-premises data centers to public clouds and the emerging edge — allowing our customers to have greater control of their multi-cloud journey,” said Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman – Products and Operations, Dell Technologies.

The Dell Technologies Cloud portfolio consists of the new Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms and the new Data Center-as-a-Service offering, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC. These enable a flexible range of IT and management options with tight integration and a single vendor experience for purchasing, deployment, services and financing. Dell Technologies Cloud gives customers more control as the operational hub of their hybrid clouds, on premises, with consistent cloud infrastructure across all cloud types and a broad set of more than 4,200 VMware Cloud Provider Program providers and hyper-scalers.

This hybrid cloud approach is delivered through integration of hardware, software, services and consumption options from Dell, In and VMware.

The Dell Technologies Cloud complements this core technology with a broad set of value-added services, such as security, data protection and lifecycle management. It helps ensure success through consulting, infrastructure deployment, management, support and education services while offering public cloud-like consumption of IT infrastructure.

Organisations deploying Dell Technologies Cloud can:

Increase agility: Employ familiar VMware tools to provision, govern, automate and orchestrate applications across multiple cloud deployment options

Accelerate innovation: Adopt the simple and quick path to deploy hybrid cloud. With VMware Cloud Foundation now available natively on Dell EMC VxRail, Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms offer the industry’s first jointly engineered, hybrid cloud infrastructure stack tightly integrated with VMware’s flexible, full stack HCI architecture. Customers also can opt to extend the cloud experience on-premises by deploying Dell EMC VxBlock 1000 converged infrastructure and Dell Technologies validated storage, compute and networking options

Improve cloud economics: Manage applications seamlessly across various clouds while saving time and cost by eliminating unnecessary application re-platforming. Organisations also can align how they pay for IT with how they do business through a range of options to buy, rent or consume IT as a service through Dell Financial Services

Help reduce business risk: Enhance confidence in operations through the delivery of IT services backed by built-in security and automated lifecycle management from the cloud vendor enterprises trust with their most critical workloads. Organisations benefit from the experience and trusted solutions of the industry’s top cloud IT infrastructure provider to improve service levels and deliver on business requirements.

Delivered in a Data Center-as-a-Service model for their on-premises environments, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is co-engineered and delivered by Dell Technologies with the ongoing service fully managed by VMware.

