Globus adopts SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud

SAP SE announced that Globus, one of India’s leading fashion retail chains, is accelerating its growth roadmap, by transforming operations with SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud. As a part of the association, Globus will harness the power of cloud to enhance retail processes and replace its legacy systems, while leveraging the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA.

One of the first fashion retailers in the country, Globus currently runs 40 stores across 24 cities. The implementation aims to build omnichannel retail for the brand through seamless integration on the cloud. The company will also benefit from insights into operational data to empower store staff with contextual details, while providing real-time information for faster and better decision making to the board.

“We are in the era of instant gratification,” said Vinay Nadkarni, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Globus. “Providing engaging shopping experiences and customer-controlled delivery options is the need of the future. With SAP’s long-standing expertise, we look forward to creating that excitement and win unmatched brand loyalty of our customers.”

“As omnichannel experiences take centre stage, consumer options increase, making it difficult for retailers to retain customers unless they match their expectations” said Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President, Enterprise Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “Deploying SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, we aim to combine technology, change mind-sets, and process discipline to help Globus transform its operations. We believe that, as traditional retail players gear up to embrace Industry 4.0, it is forward thinking retailers like Globus who will pave the way for the entire industry to benefit from customer-centric innovations.”

