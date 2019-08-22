GPUs for AI startups

By Shridhan Rokde

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been evolving at a higher pace. It is poised to become one of the most impactful technologies humanity has ever created, boosting us and giving the ability to solve the problems once thought to be unsolvable.

Intelligent AI systems are being built having innovative algorithms and models that predict and prescribe the outcomes accurately, which are powered by essential:

Underlying HPC compute platform

Computes ability to interface, and self-tune at device level

Associate and bind necessary built-in multimatrix operations

Effectively tweaking the runtime environments on the fly, for the desired outcome.

GPU’s and its closely coupled platform plays a key role in building the smartest AI systems and successful AI Startups. While GPUs are equally important, its also essential to have the GPU platform associated with the underlying key components fulfilling all the dependencies in order to expedite AI Startup Journey towards success. Specifically if the AI Startups are empowered with the GPU’s and the platform with below features:

● Instant access to the industry datasets from various repositories such as UCI, Kaggle & Research Institutes

● Access to set of well-known ML algorithms to jumpstart the AI model development

● Easy access to auto detect the relevant model applicable to the dataset of your interest

● Platform to link the trained model to the end-customer through globally accepted protocols such as REST & RPC

● Customized & AI based DevOps to manage the AI model lifecycle

● And finally collaboration options to share the cost & simplified pricing through the AI model lifecycle

Selecting appropriate mix of hardware platform, software mix, frameworks, access to the datasets, models, pipe-line, along with simplified pricing for base models, industry models, customer model, and end-user models is the key for a successful AI startup.

(The author is the Founder and CEO, GPUONCLOUD)

