IndiGo rolls out cloud-based SmartKargo solution for cargo business operations

IndiGo and QuantumID Technologies have successfully rolled out the cloud-based SmartKargo Cargo Management Solution for all IndiGo Cargo Operations. This deployment took less than six months from the start of implementation project to full go-live that took place simultaneously at all domestic and global stations from where IndiGo operates. SmartKargo was deployed across all functional areas of the business including planning, commercial and sales, to operations and cargo revenue accounting.

The new SmartKargo end-to-end platform has allowed IndiGo to digitally transform its cargo business operations and successfully meet the future with robust mobile applications and advanced technologies such as real-time information, business intelligence and machine-learning capabilities while seamlessly interfacing with the airline’s other systems via APIs for fast deployment and integration.

SmartKargo is a 100 per cent cloud-based cargo management platform that offers a set of fully integrated tools and solutions to support all cargo business from planning, pricing and sales, to operations including acceptance, managing warehouses, loading/un-loading and ramp operations, but also first mile pick-up and last-mile delivery (for door-to-door operations). Integrated Cargo Revenue accounting allows for real-time profitability analysis and real-time decision making. These tools are easy to use and are accessible from any device with an Internet connection (or mobile network carrier connection).

Enhanced capabilities include 100 per cent paperless e-AWBs; ease of booking; modern and flexible technology; single screen data entries; user-configurable business intelligence and reporting; powerful pricing and rate making; real-time capacity management; in addition to extensive use of mobile technology.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to announce this successful cut-over and implementation of the SmartKargo Cargo Management solution in a very short period of time. Our business and IT teams, together with the SmartKargo team were able to roll out this advanced cargo solution in a smooth and non-disruptive way for our business and operations, which was an important requirement for our business and our clients. The new solution will digitally enable our business and allow us to accelerate our growth while improving our client experience.”

Milind Tavshikar, CEO, QuantumID Technologies, said, “IndiGo’s implementation of SmartKargo Cloud solution is one of the fastest deployments for its size and volume of transactions in the industry today. It is also one of the most comprehensive as we deployed at the same time at all global locations and for all functional areas of commercial, operations and accounting. IndiGo will become a key participant in SmartKargo’s ‘Connected Airlines’ ecosystem that is increasingly becoming ubiquitous as we add new carriers to our cloud platform. We are very proud to be a part of such spectacular success and I am thankful for IndiGo’s leadership continued support and confidence in our organization to be able to deliver the same. IndiGo’s team was a pleasure to work with during this effort and this successful deployment will set an industry example of how new technology deployments should always happen.”

