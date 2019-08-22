Infosys expands partnership with Google Cloud

Infosys has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise. This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries. This partnership further strengthens Infosys’ capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market.

Other services offered as part of the MSP program include:

Data Cafe – an enterprise portal for data exploration and cognitive conversational interfaces for contextual interactions

Data marketplace for managing data as an asset

Data governance and data operations across hybrid platforms

A data science experimentation tool kit for accelerated analytics

Secure cloud platform management and operations that enable effective governance and risk management

Support to accelerate SAP workload migration to Google Cloud

“Cloud has been a key focus area for our clients and Infosys, and we continue to invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients to navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said David Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head Infosys Partner Ecosystem.

Wilson added, “This enhanced partnership with Google Cloud is an example of how we are helping enterprises as they look to the cloud for digital transformation. Enterprises will significantly benefit from the best in class, highly secure and reliable cloud platform of Google Cloud and Infosys’ expertise in data, AI, analytics, workload migration and cloud deployments.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Infosys and to recognize their expertise in managed services. Customers increasingly want to move mission-critical workloads to Google Cloud. Infosys’ experience and knowledge in cloud migration, particularly with priority workloads such as SAP applications and in hybrid cloud deployments, will be a valuable resource for customers as they modernize business processes on Google Cloud,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud.

This announcement expands upon Infosys’ status as a Premier Google Cloud partner, offering solutions integrated with Google Cloud accelerating digital transformation for enterprises around the globe.

