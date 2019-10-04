Microsoft rolls out Trusted Cloud Tour for Indian enterprises and announces general availability of Azure Sentinel

Microsoft has rolled the Trusted Cloud Tour, a year-long program designed to help organisations build trust and a comprehensive information security strategy. The Trusted Cloud Tour will be a combination of multi-city and virtual sessions that will touch over 150 enterprises across the country. Microsoft also announced the general availability of Azure Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) system in India.

“Cloud-based services and mobile computing have changed the technology landscape for the modern enterprise. As companies embrace the opportunities presented by cloud innovation and mobile computing to enhance customer experiences, increase productivity, and optimise operations, their digital journey accelerates. With traditional IT boundaries disappearing, building a trusted IT ecosystem takes planning, time and commitment for organisations to get it right. Microsoft is empowering businesses in India to manage this by delivering trust in technology and bringing the right blend of modern cloud technology and expertise, combined with unparalleled built-in privacy, security, compliance and transparency benefits of enterprise grade and at hyper scale,” said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head & Assistant General Counsel, Corporate, External & Legal Affairs (CELA), Microsoft India.

The Microsoft Trusted Cloud Tour aims to support enterprises to enhance trust in their services and build a cybersecurity strategy in the era of flux and transformation. It will:

Give them an insight into the current data governance trends and regulations across the world and in India

Help them manage cloud security intelligently by proactively monitoring, analysing and prioritising threats within their environment to counter next-gen attacks

Enable them to leverage technologies such as AI and machine learning for developing security capabilities, as these technologies have the potential to help automate threat detection processes and allow cybersecurity talents to focus on higher-level activities and

serve as a platform for brainstorming and exchange of ideas for frontline security executives

The tour will culminate in the first annual Microsoft CISO Awards which will recognise best practices across industries at the end of the fiscal year.

Microsoft has also made Azure Sentinel, a cloud-native SIEM that provides intelligent security analytics at cloud scale for enterprises of all sizes and workloads, now generally available. Unveiled in February this year, Azure Sentinel supports open standards such as Common Event Format (CEF) and broad partner connections, including Microsoft Intelligent Security Association partners such as Check Point, Cisco, F5, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and Symantec, as well as broader ecosystem partners such as ServiceNow.

It blends the insights of Microsoft experts and AI with the unique insights and skills of in-house defenders of organisations and machine learning tools to uncover the most sophisticated attacks before they take root.

