Oracle upgrades Cloud SaaS solutions to empower customers

To help customers thrive in the new normal, Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday announced key updates to its Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM).

The latest innovations will help finance teams at organisations of all sizes improve decision-making with real-time insights, simplify business processes, and drive efficiencies needed to pivot organisations towards growth.

“Oracle’s latest innovations in ERP and SCM cloud will help businesses to rapidly adapt to the current economic climate, drive new business models, and improve strategic decision-making, all designed to help them define their future,” said Juergen Lindner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, SaaS.

To help organisations continue to deliver a positive employee experience while meeting the evolving demands of today’s workplace, Oracle also announced major updates to Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

“The new products and features deliver personalised journeys and growth opportunities for employees, while improving data accuracy for HR teams,” the company said in a statement.

Building on its increasing momentum in the customer data platform (CDP) market, Oracle also unveiled new innovations and partner integrations to its enterprise-class CDP.

The latest cloud offerings will enable enterprises and SMBs to take advantage of innovations quickly and easily in artificial intelligence, digital assistants, and natural language processing.

“We are very optimistic about the maturity of the offering with the proven success of the offerings with 7,300 Cloud ERP customers already, and over 5,000 which are already live,” Lindner said.

–IANS

