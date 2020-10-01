MakeMyTrip partners BluSmart to launch EVs for airport transfers

Read Article

Online travel major MakeMyTrip on Tuesday announced its partnership with electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart to launch electric vehicles (EV) for airport transfers.

With this new offering, the company aims to encourage customers to consciously opt for eco-healthy travel options while choosing and booking first and last-mile transportation.

“At MakeMyTrip, as we remain deeply rooted in promoting responsible tourism, we have found a great partner in BluSmart which shares a common philosophy of making travel sustainable,” Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport of MakeMyTrip, said in a statement.

“With this partnership, we hope to improve accessibility of cost-efficient, go-green transit options while promising safety at all times for travellers as well as driver partners.”

The new offering is currently available for customers in Delhi and Delhi-National Capital Region.

“Now MakeMyTrip users will have an option to choose a clean mobility service, which in these Covid times is ensuring the highest standards of sanitisation, for their airport travel needs in Delhi NCR,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder & CEO, BluSmart Mobility.

“This partnership will accelerate the transition to electric mobility and contribute towards keeping the Delhi skies blue.”

–IANS

