Palo Alto Networks Announces Technology Partnership With Alibaba Cloud

The collaboration between the two parties will allow organizations to protect their business critical applications and data with Palo Alto Networks world-class security, as they migrate to Alibaba Cloud.

CloudNews
By Express Computer
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity provider, and Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group announced their technology partnership at the Computing Conference 2018 hosted by Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, China.

Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of global cloud computing services to power its international customers’ online businesses and Alibaba Group’s own e-commerce ecosystem. The collaboration between the two parties will allow organizations to protect their business critical applications and data with Palo Alto Networks world-class security, as they migrate to Alibaba Cloud.

Alibaba Cloud’s international operations are registered and headquartered in Singapore; and the company has international teams stationed in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangalore, Jakarta, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, San Mateo, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo.


