RP tech India Enters Into Cloud Business With Acquisition of ZNet Technologies

RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd.) today announced the acquisition of cloud services provider ZNet Technologies. With this partnership, RP tech India will now offer ZNet’s cutting-edge cloud services and solutions to potential SMB and enterprise customers in India.

According to the terms of the acquisition, RP tech India will take a majority stake in ZNet and will invest in enhancing R&D capabilities and upskilling technical manpower to support latest technologies like cloud, IoT, AI, etc. ZNet will continue to operate as an independent legal entity and various existing brands of ZNet will continue to operate as normal.

Founded in 2009, ZNet Technologies is the leading provider of IT and cloud solutions. The company offers a wide range of services from domains to high-end cloud infrastructure managed services under the ZNetLive brand. It offers infrastructure services from leading cloud vendors like Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba, Google and its own data centre-based offering to its customer base. ZNetLive powers well over 90k+ websites and applications globally, and is one of the very first Microsoft CSP in India.

On boarding ZNet Technologies, Kapal Pansari, Director at RP tech India said, “This partnership is a win-win for both RP tech India and ZNet. RP tech India’s vast IT distribution network and financial backing, supplemented with ZNet’s technical expertise at the back-end will help propel this partnership to become the leading distributor of end-to-end IT infrastructure including new-age cloud services in the next 24 to 36 months.”

Commenting on the partnership, Munesh Jadoun, Director of ZNet Technologies said, “With the commoditization of cloud, we want to be able to use RP tech India’s distribution channels to take cloud services to the masses. ZNet is well-equipped to deliver multi-cloud services efficiently, with highly-skilled certified cloud professionals and by using our own Cloud Services Automation and Billing Platform (RackNap). We will work closely with major cloud providers, ISVs to drive cloud consumption. With digital transformation gradually becoming the norm for businesses, we can accelerate this transformation for our customers with our capabilities.”

