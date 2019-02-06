Hexaware Inaugurates Dedicated Digital Process Automation Lab

Hexaware Technologies inaugurated HAPPI Lab (Hexaware Automation and Pega Process Innovation Lab), a customer experience center for digital process automation (DPA). The lab was inaugurated by Kenneth ‘Ken’ Mark Nicolson, Pega’s VP of Global Alliances along with R Srikrishna (Keech), CEO of Hexaware. The HAPPI Lab gives customers a real-time view of innovative business process management solutions, which can drive better operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The lab was inaugurated as part of the 1st Pega Day celebration, which was held on 24th Jan 2019. The event marked the visit by key dignitaries from Pegasystems, leaders in customer engagement and digital process automation (DPA) software.

Inaugurating the HAPPI Lab, Kenneth Mark Nicolson said, “Hexaware’s partnership with Pega had a rapid start in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to launch HAPPI Lab, which helps customers navigate through next-gen digital process automation (DPA) applications. Through this unique lab, Hexaware will act as a thought leader to enhance customer experience and provide cutting-edge Automation solutions leveraging Pega.”

Prasan Prabhakaran, Head of Enterprise Solutions division also shared a few thoughts about the futuristic lab: “We are delighted to launch HAPPI Lab where the prime focus is to ‘RE-IMAGINE’ the automation journey of our customers. Our radical approach will attempt to transform how we address customer needs, how we develop robust solutions, and how we deliver value to our customers. Our promise to our customers is ‘walk-in with a business problem, engage with us over a day, and walk out with a tangible asset.’ We look forward to engaging with our customers and working closely with Pega to build concrete IT solutions.”

