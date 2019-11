SUSE brings Enterprise Linux to Oracle Cloud to meet demand for cloud-based business deployments

SUSE, a Gold-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has announced the availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and that Oracle has become a member of the SUSE Partner Program for Cloud Service Providers. Both SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications are now offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Customers will be able to leverage high performance virtual machines and bare metal compute with proven price/performance advantages for their Linux-based workloads. Applications running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help enterprise customers be more agile and reduce operating costs while they deploy business-critical applications more quickly and efficiently.

“SUSE’s collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows us to meet growing customer demand for the agility and cost benefits of cloud-based business-critical applications. SUSE partners with leading public cloud providers because we are committed to giving customers the tools they need to succeed as they deal with increasing pressure to become more agile and economically efficient to grow, compete and survive. Innovating with partners and communities, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux and other solutions that enable customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility,” said Naji Almahmoud, SUSE vice president of Global Alliances.

Through a bring-your-own-subscription arrangement, SUSE customers will be able to transfer existing SUSE subscriptions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to deploy new workloads or migrate existing workloads from the data center to Oracle Cloud. There is no additional cost imposed by SUSE, and customers can take advantage of their existing SUSE support relationship.

Vinay Kumar, Vice President, Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said, “SUSE Linux Enterprise Server on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers enterprises more choice as they transition to the cloud. Our combined solutions support the core values of Oracle Cloud, which include performance, reliability and scalability for all types of workloads, while providing a path to protect existing investments and build new, cloud native applications. Oracle and SUSE have a common goal of providing open and reliable infrastructure to support our customers’ digital transformation.”

