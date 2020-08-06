Teleperformance India launches 3 cloud campus hubs

Read Article

Teleperformance has expanded its global operating model via TP Cloud Campus. Teleperformance India has launched three hubs as a part of Teleperformance Cloud Campus strategy to effectively manage their workforce operating-from-home model. International clients will have their remote operations monitored by cloud-centric command centres, based in Mohali, Kolkata, and Gurgaon.

Teleperformance India, a provider of work-at-home solutions and outsourced customer experience management, is overcoming the operational uncertainties presented by the pandemic, by providing global access to an engaged team of remote agents. By blending the company’s pioneering Technology, Analytics, and Processes (TAP), Teleperformance has created an end-to-end ecosystem to best manage remote teams and allow candidates to be recruited, trained, and coached from any location – ensuring greater equal recruitment opportunities in the virtual world. This highly-structured, agile methodology is allowing us and our clients to be in full control of their operations at all times, making working-at-home simpler, faster, and safer.

The cloud campus hubs have been designed to recreate a virtual operations floor, permanently connected with the project team, with the ability to scale capacity at short notice. Having all supporting teams connected in real-time nurtures relationships and trust for those who may have otherwise felt isolated working-at-home. As a people-focused company, Teleperformance is leveraging gamification to recover socialness and camaraderie and to boost employee wellbeing, resulting in consistent customer service for Teleperformance’s clients.

Teleperformance Cloud Campus supports unlimited languages and clients across various industries, including technology, e-commerce, and telecommunications, and has found success in several geographies and markets prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aditya Arora, CEO of Teleperformance India, commented, “Even prior to the pandemic, we had recognised the benefits of working-at-home, and have been able to play on our strengths to minimise business disruption for employees, clients, and their customers. We are excited to be expanding our ground-breaking Cloud Campus initiative in India, setting the pace for resilient work solutions in the digital hub of the world, and shining a light on the importance of employee engagement. As of today, we will be working alongside some outstanding global brands via our new sites, who are relying on the speed and agility we offer. Through this initiative, we strive to reduce uncertainty for our newcomers joining a remote workforce, whilst continuing to support the emotional well-being and career development of our remote agents.”

Arora added, “As the economy reopens, we can expect to see employees primarily working-at-home for the foreseeable future, and the appetite for a mainstream services model increase. We are launching additional hubs with India and international clients, to cement work-at-home as a successful operating model of working in the new normal. Teleperformance is proud to maintain its status as a resilient partner and preferred employer of choice in the post-pandemic world.”

