Tech Mahindra launches ‘Mhealthy’ solution for workforce and community safety against COVID-19

Tech Mahindra has launched Mhealthy, a solution to enable workforce and community safety against COVID-19. Mhealthy is a comprehensive solution powered by new generation technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable data driven digital diagnostics. As part of the campaign, Tech Mahindra will conduct exclusive screening for COVID warriors from the media at the Press Club of India (PCI) premises.

Tech Mahindra will conduct the three-day screening campaign for over 4500 members of Press Club of India in order to safeguard them against the risks of COVID-19. Further, Tech Mahindra has rolled-out phase-wise screening starting with third-party vendors across its India offices and plans to extend the benefits to its employees, customers, and partner ecosystem. With a commitment to make the workplaces safe for its employees, partners and customers, Tech Mahindra is working to safely reopen offices for a limited number of employees using the best available screening technology. Mhealthy enables screening of the individuals at the workplace on a regular interval to check for risk factors of COVID-19, such as comorbid conditions, immunity status, and biomarkers of infection.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “As the world looks to return to work, there are concerns both for the employer and the employees pertaining to the perceived risks and safety measures. The team at Tech Mahindra has understood and scoped for both by creating our solution – Mhealthy. Not only does the solution do an instant risk assessment on COVID-19, but also additionally screens multiple factors that may contribute to risk. In the ‘new normal’, this is as essential as a seatbelt while driving.”

Mhealthy platform is ISO 13485 – 2016 certified, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) cleared, clinically tested and compliant with all government mandated regulations, and guidelines. Key attributes include a 96 percent accurate antibody test along-with over 32 screening tests on a single platform.

Press Club of India Spokesperson, said, “As businesses return to work, there is an urgent need to ensure safe and secure work environment for the employees. This special initiative by Tech Mahindra will provide an opportunity for our members who are constantly on the field to check their antibody levels and safeguard them against the risks of COVID-19.”

Mhealthy seamlessly connects health providers with employees, track and monitor the overall health of the workforce, provides scalable results through real time dashboard and audio/video health consultation thus reducing consultation time and action.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “As a leading global digital transformation provider, we are leveraging new-age technologies to ensure the safety and well-being of not only our associates, but also our partner and customer ecosystem. We are happy to extend the benefits of this health solution to our COVID-warriors from the media industry and conduct exclusive screening for them at the Press Club of India. This special initiative reiterates our commitment towards our people, and the society in safeguarding from COVID-19. The solution enables smooth screening, creating a safe work environment for all.”

Committed towards the fight against COVID-19, Tech Mahindra, has also created a special leave policy which is over and above the existing leave entitlement for employees who may test positive. As part of TechMHRNxt charter, focuses on reimagining people function for creating ‘human-centred workplace’ and enhance employee experience by leveraging next-generation technologies along with human interactions.

