Unlimit partners with Dynamic Cloud

By Express Computer
Unlimit part of Reliance ADA Group has announced its partnership with Dynamic Cloud, DC, a Saudi Arabia IT company. Through this partnership, Unlimit will deliver end-to-end IoT and provide innovative digital solutions with the aim to serve customers in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. This collaboration will further broaden Unlimit and Dynamic Cloud’s reach, thus supporting each other to flourish in the Indian as well as the global markets.

The partnership will be an amalgamation of the expertise of both Unlimit and Dynamic Cloud’s platform and solutions, that will work towards energy-saving IoT solutions, geolocation applications in the fields of oil and gas industries, smart cities, supply chain, and connected vehicles.

Speaking on the announcement, Ali Al-Qaraawi, President of Dynamic Cloud, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Unlimit, a disruptive company in the field of IoT. This will help us provide better IoT services and solutions for various private, government, and semi-government sectors. We foster a culture of innovation utilising advanced technologies to enable customers meet the growing demands of the Middle East region.”

Unlimit’s expertise on IoT implementations ranges from connectivity to device management, application software’s and any form of analytics.

“We are delighted to partner with Dynamic Cloud, who share our similar vision in global markets. Together, we have laid the foundation to deliver on our purpose of inventing the smartest ways to bring energy to the world. Our joint efforts will accelerate our goal of expanding in Saudi and Bahrain,” added Pradeep Sreedharan, Senior VP – Sales & Business Operations ,Unlimit.

Unlimit and Dynamic Cloud plan to empower local capabilities and talent to meet expansions in Saudi and the entire region.


