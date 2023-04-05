Volante Technologies and HCLTech join forces to accelerate cloud payments modernization for financial institutions

Volante Technologies, the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with HCLTech, a leading global technology company. Together, the companies will drive payments modernization to help financial institutions keep up with the fast-paced digital disruption taking place across the industry.

HCLTech will combine its digital and engineering services capabilities with Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions and low-code financial platform. This will enable financial institutions to quickly deploy solutions for instant payments, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) payments, and multiple low and high-value domestic and international payment methods. Moreover, the firms will co-innovate to make their shared vision of payments available to a broader range of customers and financial services organizations.

The companies will jointly develop centers of excellence in India and Romania to support the configuration, customization, integration, and implementation of Volante’s ecosystem of business services for payments modernization. Both organizations are committed to ramping up this multi-regional team of specialists over the next three years.

“Our partnership with Volante will help our clients operate in a stable, scalable and flexible payment ecosystem and develop faster time-to-market capabilities,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer, and Global Head of Financial Services, HCLTech. “With HCLTech’s decades of systems implementation expertise within payments and the banking industry as well as deep cloud technology experience, HCLTech and Volante will enable tremendous impact in the areas of payments-as-a-service for financial institutions and help banks modernize their payments infrastructure.”

“HCLTech’s energy and collaborative style stood out immediately as we began this partnership,” said Jim Chow, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, Volante Technologies. “They have been an invaluable partner for Volante on the implementation and product side. Together with HCLTech, we will scale our ability to help banks modernize and drive innovative payments solutions.”

“The joint centers of excellence will help us expand our international footprint faster and give us access to additional regional resources,” said Deepak Gupta, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Payments as a Service and Strategic Partnerships, Volante Technologies. By adding these regional capabilities, we will proactively apply local know-how and engineering capabilities as our clients continue their payments modernization journey.”

Currently, HCLTech and Volante Technologies are working on multiple implementation engagements with some of the largest banks in the world.