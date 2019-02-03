Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Budget 2019: Digital India will lead to enhanced quality of life of citizens and eliminate digital divide: Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder, CtrlS Datacenters

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd

Must congratulate the Indian Government for its success on many initiatives taken earlier, including ‘Digital India’, ‘Startup India’, Financial Inclusion and e-filing of income tax returns where 99.54% of income tax returns have been filed and accepted online, while GST filing is fully online, while 34 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts help direct and the plan to converting 1 lakh villages into digital villages to ensure technology is leveraged at the grass roots including telemedicine, distance education etc, this will help encourage startups and foster growth.

Glad to note that the Government e-Marketplace (GeM)has helped MSMEs transact over 17,500 crores.

Am delighted to note that Artificial Intelligence is earning its right place in the country with the government with the formation of National Centre on Artificial Intelligence as a hub along with Centres of Excellence alongside identification of nine priority areas besides a portal – My complements to Honourable Union Finance Minister,  Piyush Goyal for taking this initiative. Digital India will lead to enhanced quality of life of citizens, e-transactions (e-buying, e-selling), e-education and pave the way for inclusion of citizens from both urban as well as rural areas and eliminate the digital divide


