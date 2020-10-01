Tech service firm NTT launches new data centre in Mumbai

Read Article

Technology services company NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division on Wednesday launched a new high-density and hyperscale data centre in Mumbai.

The facility operates with 375,000 sq.ft of colocation space, and will offer the capacity to host 5,000 racks and over 30MW of load, the company said.

The new “Mumbai 7 Data Centre” facility will expand NTT’s data center capacity in India by 30 per cent.

“India has been a key market for NTT Ltd’s data centre portfolio. Organisations today demand an ever-expanding global platform to reach their growing digital business objectives,” Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President, Services of NTT Ltd., said in a statement.

“That’s why we continue to expand our portfolio of state-of-the-art data centres in new and existing markets that complement our global geographic footprint and support our clients as their demand increases for reliable, robust cloud services, cloud communications, digital entertainment, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

With the addition of Mumbai 7 Data Centre, NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure division in India currently operates with 10 data centres across four major cities with over 1.5 million sq. ft. and over 150MW of power.

The company plans to double its capacity in the next two to three years to strengthen its hybrid ICT solutions and support the digital transformations of customers in India.

NTT said it plans to invest around $2 billion on the expansion of data centres, networks, and solar power projects in India.

–IANS

