Amazon introduces virtual tourism service

Read Article

Adding to its ever-growing range of services, Amazon has now introduced a virtual tourism service called Amazon Explore.

It is an interactive live-streaming service that lets people learn, shop and discover new places from the comfort of their home, Amazon said on Tuesday.

The service connects people one-on-one with hosts around the world to explore anything — from lessons to cultural landmarks.

One can ask questions, investigate new locales and make purchases during the sessions.

“Our one-way video, two-way audio stream lets you see and hear your host without having to be on camera,” Amazon said.

“Each experience is one-on-one conversation with a host live-streaming on location, in real time. Your host will give you the insider view on things,” it added.

For example, with Amazon Explore, you can virtually tour the old town of the Czech Republic’s capital, take a virtual walking tour of Mexico City’s urban art scene, or experience Taiwan’s religious customs at Taipei’s Longshan Temple.

To take an Amazon Explore experience, you will need a laptop or desktop computer as the service would not work on a phone or tablet.

You will also need headphones or speakers and high-speed Internet of 5 mbps or better.

Local experts or tour guides trained and supported by Amazon will guide the virtual experiences.

The one-to-one sessions on Amazon Explore themselves range 30 to 60 minutes in length, TechCrunch reported.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]