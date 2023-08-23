The Hyperdrive to India’s Tomorrow: Hyperscale Data Centres Redefining Growth

By Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS Datacenters

The power of smartphones allows us to accomplish a multitude of tasks with a simple tap. On the other hand, from business transactions to social interactions, shopping, or simply conversations, the internet is playing a pivotal role in our daily lives. As individuals, our digital footprints generate a staggering amount of data, amplified by the rise of artificial intelligence, which is now accessible to nearly everyone with an internet connection. India’s digital economy is expected to witness exponential growth of up to $800 billion by 2030 on the back of rising internet penetration and increasing income.

Data is being created, transmitted, stored, processed, analysed, and used by billions of users for numerous purposes. As India accelerates its pace of digital transformation, with initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities gaining momentum, the demand for data consumption is skyrocketing. Data has undoubtedly become the new oil, driving industries and economies forward and transforming the very fabric of our society. At the heart of this digital revolution lies a critical infrastructure: hyperscale data centres. These data powerhouses are propelling India’s technological landscape to new heights, shaping a soaring future led by data-driven innovation. As a result, the capacity of the Indian data centre industry is slated to rise by a factor of five, with 3,900–4,100 MW of capacity, including investments of Rs. 1.05–1.20,000 crore, to be added during the next five years, according to rating agency ICRA.

With a surge in demand, traditional data centres that were once deemed adequate now struggle to keep pace with this tremendous influx of data. The need for a robust and scalable infrastructure that can handle this data deluge has never been more urgent. Enter hyperscale data centres, the solution to this digital dilemma.

Hyperscale data centres are reshaping the industry landscape.

Hyperscale is the solution to India’s soaring storage demand. All tech companies require a systematic infrastructure that is simple to install, given the demands of their customers. Hyperscale data centres offer just that ultra-scalability to manage, process, and analyse huge amounts of data. They can provide fast solutions to meet increasing application demands. And its tremendous computing capacity offers pricing that traditional data centres cannot.

The immense computational power available in hyperscale data centres facilitates advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications. With this, organisations can run complex algorithms on large datasets, enabling them to extract valuable patterns, trends, and predictions. These hyperscale data centres are supplying the growing data needs of social networking sites, online gaming, streaming, and eCommerce as the country works to develop a digital economy.

Traditional data centres and storage options are no longer reliable for organisations to assist in their journey towards digital transformation. Organisations are more likely to invest in hyperscale data centres with the latest hardware, networking equipment, cooling systems, and software technologies to optimise their performance and energy efficiency. These cutting-edge technologies also help them reduce their energy consumption and enhance the user experience.

The Future is Hyperscale

The demand for data will only increase in the future, highlighting the demand for new data centres that provide effective data storage. The global hyperscale data centre market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 9% from 2018 to 2024, according to ReportLinker. Now, with the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, data security and data transparency have come to the forefront of the Digital India conversation.

Big businesses are actively investing in developing a digital ecosystem, accelerating the demand for hyperscale data centres in the country. They have started to favour hyperscale buildings as they provide a special blend of energy efficiency, reliability, and scalability. Their infrastructure capabilities and global connectivity have laid a robust foundation for various digital services, cloud computing, e-commerce, and digital government initiatives in the country.

There is an ever-increasing demand for data center capacity, driven by rapidly growing cloud markets, aggressive expansion of hyperscale operator networks, and continued growth of data-rich digital services. Private equity investors have developed a robust appetite for the data centre industry in the past several years, chasing opportunities arising from the explosive growth in data usage. APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data centre markets in the world, with increasing investments from hyperscale operators, within which India has become a dominant market.

As India’s digital landscape continues to evolve, hyperscale data centres are being strategically located across the country in order to play an even more critical role in driving innovation and digitalization across diverse sectors of the economy. CtrlS Datacentres is one such data centre company that is committed to providing result-oriented data storage solutions, improving customer experiences, and driving operational excellence. CtrlS is expanding its data centre footprint across the country with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability at its centre.