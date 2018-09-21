Himachal Pradesh digitises all state gazettes from 1953

Himachal Pradesh government has digitised all state gazettes from the year 1953 to 2007, according to an official spokesperson. The printed gazettes from 1953 to 2007 have been digitalised, indexed and uploaded online in the public domain by Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Library. The gazettes from 2007 onwards have already been published online.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently launched the digitalised gazettes which are available to all stakeholders and the general public at Himachal State Rajpatra Portal (eGazette).

The spokesperson further stated that the state gazettes were published in both Hindi and English and that they could be searched using date range filter, gazette number, department name, subject or keywords. In addition to this, free text search for all gazette content and combination of contents within the gazette in Hindi and English are available to all stakeholders and general public through the Rajpatra Portal, he added.

The software system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and complete digitalisation work has been done by the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Library, he added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]