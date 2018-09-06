Meghalaya CM launches e-office

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who was sworn in as a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, has launched the e-office of the state government at his office chamber. The objective of the e-office is to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions as movement of files will be digital.

“It (e-office) will allow us to clear the files and issue necessary order and instructions on the go, which will transform the day-to-day function of the office in an efficient manner,” the Chief Minister said.

Tracking of files would also be easy and records of all documents can be kept online for reference and accessibility, he said. “I am very happy that the process will also be environment friendly as movement of files will be digital and will reduce the use of paper in the office,” he said.

The e-office has been designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).