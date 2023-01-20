Achieving program integrity for health care cost containment
How analytics transforms health care costs for payer programs
Published on : Jan 20, 2023
Health insurers have long been plagued by issues of fraud, waste and abuse. Taking an enterprise approach to payment integrity – one that combines advanced data management and sophisticated analytics – can help payers detect and prevent fraud; effect positive change in how providers, employees and patients behave; and substantially reduce health care costs. At the same time, payers can achieve better outcomes when solutions supporting the core disciplines of payment integrity run on a single platform.
