Achieving program integrity for health care cost containment

How analytics transforms health care costs for payer programs

Published on : Jan 20, 2023

Health insurers have long been plagued by issues of fraud, waste and abuse. Taking an enterprise approach to payment integrity – one that combines advanced data management and sophisticated analytics – can help payers detect and prevent fraud; effect positive change in how providers, employees and patients behave; and substantially reduce health care costs. At the same time, payers can achieve better outcomes when solutions supporting the core disciplines of payment integrity run on a single platform.

